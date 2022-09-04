Cristiano Ronaldo’s Priceless Reaction to Antony’s Goal vs Arsenal Caught on Camera ▷ SportsBrief.com

Brazilian Winger Antony had a perfect start to his Manchester United as he found the back of the net in his side’s 3-1 win over Arsenal

Antony was thrown straight into the starting XI when United hosted the Gunners at Old Trafford on Sunday evening

It took the youngster just 35 minutes to open his goalscoring account for the Red Devils, breaking the deadlock with a brilliant goal off Rashford’s assist

Cristiano Ronaldo, who started the match from the bench, could be seen rising to his feet to applaud Antony after the goal

Cristiano Ronaldo couldn’t help himself but get up and applaud Antony after the Man United summer recruit found the back of the net against Arsenal.

Antony was handed his United debut on Sunday, September 4, as the Red Devils hosted in-form Arsenal at Old Trafford.

Antony of Manchester United celebrates after scoring their first goal during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Arsenal FC at Old Trafford. Photo by Simon Stacpoole.

Source: Getty Images

His involvement in the starting XI forced Ronaldo to settle for a place on the bench as Erik ten Hag made bold calls for the Old Trafford cracker.

The Brazilian Winger went on to have a dream debut for the Red Devils as it took him just 35 minutes to open his goal basket for the Premier League giants.

The ex-Ajax ace had Marcus Rashford to thank for the goal, as it was the Englishman who set him up for the stunner.

Cristiano Ronaldo applauds Antony after opening the scoring for Man United

Immediately Antony scored, the cameras panned to Ronaldo, who, at this time, had risen from his seat in celebration.

The 37-year-old had his hands above his head, applauding the Brazilian Winger as the rest of the United bench joined in celebration.

Antony was later subbed off shortly after the break, making way for Ronaldo, who was introduced in his place.

While the Portuguese Talisman did not find the back of the net, United had Marcus Rashford in place to complete a 3-1 Rout for the hosts.

Source: Sports Brief News