Cristiano Ronaldo’s best free-kick? Man Utd icon’s epic goal v Europe XI

Cristiano Ronaldo will make his first appearance since moving to Al Nassr on Thursday.

The 37-year-old will feature for a Riyadh All-star XI against Paris Saint-Germain.

It’s very possible that we will see Ronaldo come up against eternal rival, Lionel Messi.

Cristiano Ronaldo Featured in UEFA Celebration Match in 2007

Ronaldo has taken part in All-star games before.

Back in 2007, Ronaldo played for Manchester United against a Europe XI in The UEFA Celebration Match.

Featuring for the European XI were numerous Legends of the game including Zlatan Ibrahimović, Andrea Pirlo, Henrik Larsson and Steven Gerrard.

Ronaldo started the game and only ended up playing one half.

MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM – OCTOBER 02: Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United lines up a free kick during the UEFA Champions League Group F match between Manchester United and AS Roma at Old Trafford on October 2, 2007 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

But boy did he put on a show during his 45 minutes on the pitch.

United were 4-0 up at half-time, largely thanks to Ronaldo’s brilliance.

Ronaldo got on the scoresheet in the 35th minute after netting a quite exquisite free-kick.

United were given a free-kick roughly 30 yards out after Park Ji-sung was felled.

Ronaldo stood over the free-kick and lashed a quite exquisite effort into the back of the net.

Santiago Cañizares was left stranded. And when you see just how much the ball moved, you can completely understand why.

VIDEO: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Incredible free-kick vs Europe XI in 2007

The last time @Cristiano played an All Star Game was in 2007. Man Utd vs Europe XI. They did this 🐍: pic.twitter.com/XUwJSBuuzQ — . (@Twitugal) January 16, 2023

It was only a friendly, but that could well be Ronaldo’s best ever free-kick.

The power in which he struck the ball and the swerve he managed to produce was frightening.

See some reactions below…

And view Ronaldo’s Highlights from the match below…

VIDEO: Cristiano Ronaldo’s epic Highlights vs Europe XI in 2007

Imagine if Ronaldo banged in a free-kick of similar quality against PSG.

That would be quite something to behold.

