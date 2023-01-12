Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival in Saudi Arabia has inspired young and old footballers alike

The figures surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo‘s transfer to Al-Nasr would make anyone’s head spin, with him signing a contract worth 200 million euros per season with what is not even the most successful team in the Riyadh province.

However, on the other side of the sports complex of CR7‘s new team, barely separated by a small wall and the remains of a metal fence, are dirt pitches, a ball and a game.

The excitement of Ronaldo‘s arrival is present with every kick of the ball and every celebration of children and adults playing football around Al-Nasr‘s sports complex. Al-Hilal fans will remind you who is the most successful team in Riyadh and Saudi Arabia, with four Champions League titles, but Al-Nasrwho do not even have the league title in their trophy cabinet, are already making the whole of Arabia dream.

MARCA took advantage of a break in the match on the dirt pitch next to the sports complex to talk to young and old players alike.

“I’ve been an Al-Hilal fan since I was a child, but my favorite player is Christian,” says Farid, 28, who had just scored a goal and celebrated like the opposing team’s star player: “Siuuuuu!

“I think the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo is good for the whole country and also to show Asia to the world.

Next to the goal lies a pile of Trainers and flip-flops.

“It’s better to play barefoot, so you don’t slip”, aid Muhammad Eabdu16, who artfully asked for the MARCA microphone because he “would like to be a journalist”.

He introduced his teammates, narrated the plays and transmitted his passion for what is happening in Arab football with the arrival of Ronaldo.

“Everyone in Europe and America is talking about Al-Nasr and the Saudi Arabian league after the signing of Christian,” confessed Muhammad excitedly.”It’s a great opportunity for the world to get to know us.

Ironically, the young fan said this while wearing an Argentina shirt.

“I like Mess a lot, because I love LaLiga Santander. I know all the teams and I follow it from here. I wish there could be players from my country in Spain”.

The match quickly turned into a ‘training session’ of corner kicks and finishing. A ‘cross and score’ challenge of sorts.

The players couldn’t have been nicer, they didn’t hesitate to speak with MARCA, they made an effort so that language is not a barrier, they just want the world to approach them as Ronaldo has done.