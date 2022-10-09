Cristiano Ronaldo scores the 700th career club goal

Cristiano Ronaldo scored the 700th club goal of his illustrious career to put Manchester United 2-1 up against Everton.

Ronaldo had started the game against Everton on the bench, before replacing Anthony Martial in the first half after he suffered an injury and could not continue.

This was Ronaldo’s second goal of the season after a difficult campaign for club and country to date.

Ronaldo’s only earlier goal was a penalty against Sheriff Tiraspol. This was both his first goal from open play this season, and his first from open play.

700 club career goals

Ronaldo now has 700 career club goals, a staggering figure, taking into account strikes for Sporting, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus.





144 of these goals have come for Manchester United, where he ranks as the club’s 14th ever highest goalscorer.

Ronaldo also has 117 international goals, taking his career goal tally to 817 for club and country.

Former teammate Rio Ferdinand acknowledged Ronaldo’s achievement.

Ronaldo’s 700 club goals have come in just 943 matches, making his achievement appear even more impressive.

They won’t be done yet either. This goal may have been the breakthrough he needed to end his recent drought, and United need him to now go on a scoring run.

