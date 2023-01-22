Cristiano Ronaldo scores first goal as Al Nassr player

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored his first goal since moving to the Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr earlier in the month.

Ronaldo is part of the Riyadh XI that are taking on a Paris Saint Germain side that has the Portuguese’s long-time Rival Lionel Messi in.

With just three minutes on the clock, it was Messi who gave PSG the lead after finishing expertly past the goalkeeper Mohammed Khalil Al Owais. Ronaldo looked on in disappointment as his side fell behind in the early stages of the match.

However, Ronaldo refused to let the Argentina Legend make all the headlines as he scored his first goal since making his big-money move to the Middle East.

In the 32nd minute Ronaldo jumped up for a header and was fouled by PSG keeper Keylor Navas, the referee pointed to the spot and awarded Ronaldo’s side a penalty.

The 37-year-old stepped up and blasted the penalty into the back of the net to make it 1-1.

Ronaldo pulled out his signature Celebration as the crowd shouted SIU as the Portugal Legend celebrated his first goal as an Al Nassr player.

Ahead of the friendly, the talk was about Messi and Ronaldo and in typical fashion, they have both delivered for their teams in a tightly contested first half.

PSG defender Juan Bernat was then shown a straight red card in the 38th minute after he fouled Salem Al Dawsari when he was the last defender.

Despite being down to 10 men, the French Ligue 1 leaders went ahead again after Captain Marquinhos headed in from a beautiful Kylian Mbappe cross to make it 2-1 to PSG.

Ronaldo was then in the right place at the right time as he scored again to level the match at 2-2 seconds before the half-time whistle.