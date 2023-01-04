Cristiano Ronaldo scores an impressive goal in the first Al-Nassr training session

It feels weird seeing Cristiano Ronaldo in an Al-Nassr kit, doesn’t it?

A few months ago, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner was donning the colors of Manchester United and preparing for the 2022 World Cup with Portugal.

But soon after an acrimonious Old Trafford exit and a below average international campaign out in Qatar, Ronaldo has been officially unveiled by Al-Nassr.

The Saudi Arabian outfit presented their superstar signing to 25,000 raucous fans at Mrsool Park on Tuesday.

Ronaldo received an incredible reception out on the pitch and soon after, he got down to work in a first training session with the club.

The 37-year-old will be eyeing an Al-Nassr debut on Thursday, when the current table-toppers do battle with Al-Tai on home soil.

And judging by some footage from his first training session, Ronaldo could light up the fixture if given the chance by manager Rudi Garcia.

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA – JANUARY 03: Cristiano Ronaldo Attends a press conference during the official unveiling of Cristiano Ronaldo as an Al Nassr player at Mrsool Park Stadium on January 3, 2023 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images)

Footage captured from the stands by The National’s John McAuley shows Ronaldo Weaving some magic in a shooting drill alongside Anderson Talisca, who you may recall from his time at Benfica.

Talisca failed to convert his chance, but it certainly wasn’t the case with Ronaldo.

The Real Madrid Legend produced a powerful finish from inside the box with his ‘weaker’ left peg and it’s safe to say no goalkeeper on the planet would have got a glove to it.

Check out the video clip…

Video: Ronaldo’s goal in first Al-Nassr training session

Cristiano Ronaldo doing the shooting drills with Brazilian Anderson Talisca. Some finish that, to be fair. #HugRonaldo pic.twitter.com/jnPhkswX6t — John McAuley (@_JMcAuley) January 3, 2023

Yeah, Ronaldo has still got it and you get the feeling he’ll score goals aplenty out in Saudi Arabia.

At the very start of the training session, the Lucky fans inside Mrsool Park on Tuesday went wild every single time Ronaldo Touched the ball.

And that will almost certainly be the same when he makes his official debut for the club.

Video: Al-Nassr fans go wild every time Ronaldo touches the ball

Fans are going WILD every time Cristiano Ronaldo touches the ball in his first Al-Nassr training session 😂 (wrong @T11r4) pic.twitter.com/rPSrdEEU9q — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 3, 2023

They already adore him.

After seeing Ronaldo in action for the very first time with Al-Nassr, you may be wondering; can he win the Saudi Professional League’s Golden Boot this season?

Well, given the great man has joined halfway through the campaign, that might be a tall order – even for him.

Talisca currently leads the way with nine goals in 10 games for Al-Nassr, with Odion Ighalo of Al-Hilal on eight from 12.

But when it comes to Ronaldo a scoring achievements, absolutely nothing can be ruled out…

