Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi, Luis Suarez? MLS ends up with no Christmas

The new MLS Apple TV project has not had the expected start in terms of large signings to attract a new football fans audience, who Forgot about him again as soon as the Qatar 2022 World Cup ended, the same in which Argentina and Lionel Messi achieved the long-awaited third after defeating France in the Grand Final.

Before the contest, MLS dreamed of several signings, which did not seem unreasonable. Of them, there were three that sounded very strong in the summer market. Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and the Uruguayan striker Luis Suárez were the most attractive, but everything could go downhill.

Messi’s dream is over

Despite being 35 years old, PSG star Lionel Messi has just had one of the best moments of his career. But the MLS might have moved one step away.

Inter Miami had hoped that in the winter of 2022-2023 or at least by the summer of 2023, Messi would become a new addition to the team, a situation that took a 180 degree turn thanks to the World Cup. It looks now as though the former FC Barcelona player now wants to extend his relationship with the French side.

Lionel Messi wins the Copa del Mundo

Cristiano Ronaldo walks away

However, the North American league kept rubbing its hands. Cristiano Ronaldo ended up without a team days before his Portugal team made its debut at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. For the forward, who won practically everything at Real Madrid, MLS seemed to be a serious option at various points during the year.

However, an offer from Saudi Arabia came that seemed impossible to reject, one which the Portuguese footballer is seriously considering. Despite his desire to remain among Europe’s elite, after not performing well at the World Cup, it is unlikely that big clubs will take a chance on the striker.

And now it seems that MLS is an unlikely option. Ronaldo has no intention of moving to the United States due to the sexual harassment scandal that recently occurred in the country, at least that is what the media in Portugal pointed out a few days ago.

Cristiano Ronaldo en Cuartos de Final del Mundial de Qatar ante Marruecos.

Luis Suárez, between Brazil and Mexico

Seeing how the options of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have moved away, the alternative was not a bad one: just one of the other best forwards in the world, Luis Suárez. The Uruguayan even seemed to have agreed everything with Los Angeles to start his show in MLS, however, his future is now far from American soil.

The 35-year-old striker is very close to joining Gremio do Brazil this winter, and is also said to be analyzing an offer made to him by Cruz Azul of Mexico. Although this is not yet a done deal, the MLS is no longer on the horizon that the historic Uruguayan national team is looking for.

Luis Suárez laments the elimination of Uruguay in the World Cup in Qatar 2022.

There are still a few days left before MLS kicks off (two months exactly), and there is still hope that some internationally renowned players will join the league, such as Eden Hazard, Alejandro ‘Papu’ Gomez, Marco Asensio, Ángel Di María and Luka Modric.