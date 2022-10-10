Cristiano Ronaldo: Manchester United forward scores 700th club goal of career

Cristiano Ronaldo reached another Landmark in his illustrious career by scoring his 700th club goal in Manchester United’s win at Everton.

The goal took the 37-year-old Portugal forward’s tally to 144 for United across his two spells at the club.

They scored 450 for Real Madrid, 101 for Juventus and five for Sporting Lisbon.

Sunday’s goal at Goodison Park was only the second of the season for Ronaldo, whose 699th goal came in the Europa League against FC Sheriff in September.

Ronaldo started the Everton game on the bench but came on for the injured Anthony Martial in the 29th minute and scored what proved to be the winner 15 minutes later as United went 2-1 up.

‘Abnormal numbers have become normal’

Having started his career in 2002, 700 goals means Ronaldo has averaged 35 a season

Everton boss Frank Lampard and Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag were both in awe of the forward’s achievements.

“It is outstanding, one of the greatest players that has graced the game in an era when we have had myself and Messi,” said Lampard.

“The comparison doesn’t matter, they are both Incredible players in football history. The numbers they have racked up… abnormal numbers that have become normal. When he was on 699, I wanted him to score in the Europa League the other night.”

Ten Hag, who has Mostly used Ronaldo from the bench this season, added: “That is really impressive, when you score 700 goals, it’s a huge performance.

“I’m really happy for him, I congratulate him on that performance and I’m also happy it’s his first goal this season in the Premier League – he had to wait for it and I’m sure there will be more goals.”

Ronaldo’s team-mate Bruno Fernandes told BT Sport: “It is tough still counting goals for Ronaldo because every week seems like a new record.

“I am really happy because he has been working hard to get this goal. Today he got the goal and the win and that is the most important for him, that the team won.”

More records for Ronaldo

Club goals Club games International goals International games 700 943 117 191

Last year, Ronaldo made history by going top of the scoring charts in men’s international football.

A brace for Portugal against the Republic of Ireland moved him onto 111 goals for his national team, overtaking Ali Daei, who scored 109 times for Iran between 1993 and 2006.

At club level, he is also the all-time top scorer in the Champions League with 140 goals – 13 more than long-time rival Lionel Messi.

Ronaldo’s latest Strike also extended his advantage over Messi in total club goals scored, with the Argentina forward on 691 for Paris St-Germain and Barcelona.

How Ronaldo has scored his goals

Team Games played Goals Right foot Left foot Head Other Sporting 31 5 3 1 1 0 Manchester United 340 144 97 22 24 1 Real Madrid 438 450 298 81 70 1 Juventus 134 101 62 21 18 0

Ronaldo’s goal against the Toffees was a rare left-foot finish.

Most of the goals in his career have come off his right boot, with that method accounting for 66% of his tally.

In contrast, 17% of his goals have been headers.

Unsurprisingly, the vast majority of his goals have also come from inside the box, with 473 of his finishes being inside the area.

How high could Ronaldo go?

Lionel Messi could catch Cristiano Ronaldo’s club tally this season

Ronaldo’s goalscoring record for club and country is unrivaled, but there is a danger he could see his club tally come under threat this season.

Messi is just nine behind the forward and has been in far more prolific form so far this season. The Argentina forward has scored seven goals in 12 games for PSG this campaign, including four in his last four appearances.

Having Messi on his heels will no doubt keep the hunger for goals Burning inside Ronaldo.

Ronaldo burst into the area before finishing with his left foot for his 700th club goal