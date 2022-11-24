Cristiano Ronaldo makes World Cup history with a goal against Ghana
Cristiano Ronaldo has become the first player in World Cup history to score at five different tournaments.
The 37-year-old put Portugal ahead against Ghana on Thursday as he thundered home a penalty which he won himself, extending his lead as the top scorer in the history of men’s international football.
As if he needed another record, Ronaldo has now become the first player to score at five different World Cup tournaments.
Ronaldo was part of a group of five players to have scored at four, alongside Pele, Uwe Seeler, Miroslav Klose and long-time professional Rival Lionel Messi, who joined that group earlier this week as he scored for Argentina against Saudi Arabia.
But Ronaldo now stands alone in the record books, having scored at every World Cup since 2006.
His first goal at the World Cup came against Iran in 2006, before he netted against North Korea four years later.
Ghana were on the receiving end of a goal from Ronaldo in 2014 before the Portugal international went goal-crazy in 2018.
He bagged a Sensational hat-trick against Spain before adding another against Morocco, and his goalscoring streak continues in 2022.