Cristiano Ronaldo Could Face Off Lionel Messi in Club Soccer Once Again After a Potential $500 Million Deal

This year, Saudi Arabia has turned heads in the soccer world, especially after Al Nassr made a tremendous bid for Cristiano Ronaldo. If Ronaldo accepts the offer, there’s a big chance that he could face his arch-rival, Lionel Messi. But how would it be possible?

Saudi Arabia’s Government started a Riyadh Season with soccer as its main attraction. The festival is full of various big events and was launched back in 2019. It recorded over ten million visitors in the Inaugural season, and looking at the Popularity organizers, made a big announcement for the 2022 season.

They announced the Riyadh Season Cup for the year 2022 with a one-off friendly between the team consisting of players from Al Hilal SFC and Al Nassr FC against the French Giants Paris Saint Germain. 19th January 2022 was the date decided for this one-off game. However, the Covid-19 Outbreak in the PSG Squad resulted in the fixture being postponed.

PSG called off the trip to Saudi Arabia for the Riyadh Season Cup

PSG was to play in a Riyadh Season Cup in Saudi Arabia earlier this year. They were due to train in Qatar for three days before the game. However, the Qatar-owned club was hit by Covid-19, with the likes of Angel di Maria and Julian Draxler testing positive.

Soccer Football – Ligue 1 – AS Saint-Etienne v Paris St Germain – Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, Saint-Etienne, France – November 28, 2021 Paris St Germain’s Neymar, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

PSG released a statement “Given the health situation in France, PSG has decided to postpone the Qatar Winter Tour 2022 to protect the health of its players and staff.” The club was not able to prepare for the games because of the virus situation.

PSG was due to play a team consisting of the most successful Saudi Arabian clubs, Al Hilal and Al Nassr, players. Former Arsenal legendary manager Arsene Wenger was going to be the manager of the combined team taking on PSG.

There has been no new date yet for the postponed game. With Al Nassr Heavily linked with a January move for Cristiano Ronaldo, there might be a chance that we can see the face-off between him and Lionel Messi.

Al Nassr’s blockbuster deal can be the reason for Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo’s face-off

Ronaldo is a free agent after mutually ending his contract with Manchester United before the FIFA World Cup. The search for a new club is going with a primary focus on European clubs. However, Al Nassr has offered a blockbuster deal to the Portuguese star.

The potential $500 million deal over two and a half years until 2025 can make Ronaldo the highest-paid athlete. Al Nassr wants Ronaldo to continue as Ambassador to Saudi Arabia’s FIFA World Cup bid with Egypt and Greece for the 2030 edition in a separate five-year deal.

Now it’s up to the Portuguese star whether he accepts the bid or not. It will act as an important factor in rescheduling the postponed Riyadh Season Cup game. Can we see the arch-rivals again going face-to-face in a competitive soccer game?