Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates Antony’s Manchester United debut goal

Antony took 35 minutes to open the scoring on his debut against Arsenal. The Winger put Manchester United 1-0 up with a coolly taken finish past Aaron Ramsdale.

This was the dream debut for the Brazilian, who went straight into the starting line-up.

The goal was celebrated from the bench by teammate Cristiano Ronaldo, who stood up to applaud.

Ronaldo will have been disappointed only to be on the bench against the Gunners, in a fixture he scored twice last season.

He has started only one out of five league games this season. But he certainly did not look unhappy as Manchester United’s new signing Struck to put the Red Devils 1-0 up.

Arsenal had scored an opening goal through Gabriel Martinelli, but it was correctly chalked off following a VAR check after Martin Odegaard had fouled Christian Eriksen in the build-up.

Up until Antony’s goal it had been an even game, with Arsenal arguably stronger, after a bright start from Manchester United.

Antony’s goal led to a roar from the Old Trafford crowd, with United looking to make it four straight wins under new boss Erik ten Hag.

