Cristiano Ronaldo Celebrates Al-Nassr’s Goal In Saudi Pro League From Training Room. Watch

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is yet to make his Al Nassr debut as the Saudi club has reportedly exceeded its quota for foreign players. When he was unveiled with great fanfare on Tuesday, the 37-year-old said he was keen to play as soon as possible, starting with Thursday’s home game against Al Ta’ee. But Ronaldo, whose deal is worth an estimated 200 million euros until June 2025, is Al Nassr’s ninth foreign player — one more than the eight allowed by Saudi football authorities, said an AFP report.

Although not a part of the team on the playing ground yet, Ronaldo is making sure he cheers his teammates from wherever he is.

Al-Nassr shared a video on social media in which the player could be seen celebrating the team’s goal against Al-Ta’ee in the Saudi Pro League from the training room.

Al-Nassr won the game 2-0 to consolidate the top spot in the table. They now have 29 points in their kitty from 12 matches, while Al-Shabab are at the second spot with a gap of four points and having played a game less.

“Al Nassr has not registered him yet because there is no vacancy for a foreign player,” a club official told AFP.

“A foreign player must leave to register Ronaldo, either by selling or by terminating the contract by mutual consent.”

Al Nassr’s foreign contingent includes Colombian goalkeeper David Ospina, Brazilian midfielder Luiz Gustavo and forwards Anderson Talisca of Brazil and Vincent Aboubakar of Cameroon.

