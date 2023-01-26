Cristiano Ronaldo Anonymous again as wait for first Al-Nassr goal goes on in cup defeat | Football | Sport

Cristiano Ronaldo cut a frustrated figure once again as the Portuguese superstar’s struggles in front of goal continued for Al-Nassr in their 3-1 defeat to Al-Ittihad. The former Manchester United forward is yet to find the net in a competitive match since his mega-money move to Saudi Arabia and he endured another disappointing game for his new club on Thursday.

Ronaldo put pen to paper on a two-year deal worth £175million-a-year with the Saudi Pro League outfit in December after terminating his contract at Old Trafford. The contract makes him the highest-paid player in the history of football, but so far Al-Nassr have not got a return on their huge investment.

All eyes were fixated on Ronaldo as the two sides contested the Saudi Super Cup semi-final in front of the packed King Fahd International stadium in Riyadh, with fans desperate to see their star striker open his account. Instead, more questions may be asked about whether bringing in the five-time Ballon d’Or winner was the right decision.

It was the Brazilian forward Romarinho who struck first, putting Al Ittihad in front after 15 minutes with a stabbed finish as the team managed by former Tottenham Coach Nuno Espirito Santo dominated the proceedings.

