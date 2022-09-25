Cristiano Ronaldo and his strange gesture for his partner’s goal in the Nations League

Cristiano Ronaldo

September 24, 2022, 4:39 p.m

Portugal defeated the Czech Republic 4-0 in a Nations League group stage game. The Winger Diogo Jota scored the fourth goal for the Portuguese after an assist from Cristiano Ronaldo. That was not the surprise, but the reaction of CR7 in full celebration.

This happened at 82 minutes. Ricardo Horta took a corner kick from the left sector. The shipment reached Cristiano Ronaldo to hit the ball and this was used by Diogo Jota, who pushed the ball into the goal to score the fourth goal of the game.

The Manchester United Attacker surprised everyone with his reaction to the Liverpool player’s celebration. ‘CR7’ was approaching to congratulate his partner, in the middle of the way he was stopped by Matheus Nunes, he turned to shake hands with this partner and the cameras focused on his face that denoted annoyance.

Cristiano did not score

In this match, Cristiano did not score a goal, but he gave two assists to reach 35 with his National Team. Now CR7 is in a new scandal in his career. This topic is going to give something to talk about in Portugal.