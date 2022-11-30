Cristian Volpato: Roma’s Australian wonderkid who turned down a World Cup call-up

Volpato, who turned 19 in mid-November, has made just eight first-team appearances since that Verona game, but did both score and assist when he came up against the same opponents in late October as Roma secured what would end up being their final win before the World Cup break.

The teenager’s heritage had allowed him to break into the Italy U20s squad, but when the time came for Australia to name their World Cup squad, Arnold was keen to add Volpato to the Socceroos’ ranks.

He Rang Volpato three times in a bid to convince him, but the youngster chose not to be part of the 26-man squad, and instead joined up with Italy’s U21s.

“I’ve seen lots of speculation about decisions I have supposedly taken at international level: the truth is that I am still just at the start of my professional career and I am totally focused on continuing that process at Roma,” Volpato wrote in a message posted on his Instagram.

“Making any sort of rushed decision about my international future at this early stage risks being extremely premature.

“There will be plenty of time for me to take the decision that feels right for me but right now I know my focus needs to be on continuing to work hard each and every day in order to continue improving as a player.”