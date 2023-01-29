Cristian Roldán: American soccer can play at a world stage

The Seattle Sounders want to make history at the 2023 FIFA Club World Cup after winning the CONCACAF Champions League last year by drafting Pumas UNAM in the final. The Sounders are the first team from Major League Soccer to make an appearance at the tournament and they are ready to make history as they prepare for their debut on February 4.

“I feel the same type of pride that I do when I head over with the national team,” said Roldan. “You have a responsibility, and that’s to show that American soccer is more than capable of playing on a world stage. And we saw that at the World Cup this year, and I’m fortunate and lucky to be part of that. But now I have another opportunity to show it at the club level and it’s important for myself, for our group, to go into this tournament with a great attitude and a winning mentality.”

The Sounders started their preseason camp in the beginning of January in Seattle, and last week they traveled to Costa del Sol in Spain’s south coast to play a set of Friendlies as part of their preparation for the tournament. Seattle will rely on their most experienced players that have remained the team’s core since winning the 2019 MLS Cup: Roldán, Jordan Morris, Nicolás Lodeiro, Raúl Ruidíaz and Stefan Frei.

Roldán has a rivalry between MLS and Liga MX

“MLS has grown a lot, but we won’t use the tournament [Club World Cup] to demonstrate we are superior to Liga MX. The rivalry will grow and the debate will continue for a long time, which is a good thing because both Leagues are competitive,” said Roldán during a press conference prior to making their trip to Morocco.

“We will see the rivalry of both Leagues at the Leagues Cup this summer,” concluded the United States international.