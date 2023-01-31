Crisis Core Zack Fair Play Arts Kai Figure Comes With Buster Sword

Square Enix will release a Play Arts Kai figure of Zack Fair as he appears in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion. While he is the same character over both the original and the remake, there are some changes to his character design. For example, his bangs are a bit different. The Zack Play Arts Kai figure is available in both the Japanese and North American Square Enix stores.

If you purchase the Zack Fair figure from the Japanese store, they cost 19,580 JPY. He is $189.99 from the North America store. Japanese customers can expect to see him on June 24, 2023. Meanwhile, those in North America will have to wait until October 2023. Like other Play Arts Kai figures, you can adjust his pose thanks to his ball joint limbs. He will also come with a Buster Sword, as well as tons of hand parts.

Here are some more pictures of the figure:

Square Enix has released plenty of Final Fantasy VII Remake Play Arts Kai figures in the past. Zack is the most recent one; so far, he is also the only one from the Reunion remake of Crisis Core. Other Play Arts Kai figures include Cloud, Aerith, and Yuffie.

The Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion Zack Fair Play Arts Kai figure is open for pre-order. Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion is readily available for the Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Windows PC. You can read our review of it here.