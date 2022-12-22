Cripe powers West Noble to OT win over Prairie Heights

December 22—LIGONIER — Austin Cripe’s historic night has West Noble all alone atop the Northeast Corner Conference.

The senior scored 36 points Wednesday, including 11 of his team’s 13 points in overtime, to propel the Chargers past Prairie Heights, 57-49, in a battle of the final two unbeaten teams in the NECC.

When Cripe reached 20 points with 6:05 left in the game, he became West Noble’s all-time leading scorer, passing 1990 Graduate Doug Targgart. While Steve Anspaugh, a 1969 alum of West Noble, finished his career with 1,992 points, half of those came when he was at Wawaka High School before it was part of the consolidation into the modern-day West Noble.

Targgart was on hand Wednesday and was part of a postgame ceremony with Cripe, his family and members of the West Noble boys basketball team.

Cripe currently sits at 1,303 career points.

“It’s definitely humbling,” said Cripe of becoming the school’s all-time leading scorer. “Taggart was a great player. My dad (Jack) actually said that when he was a senior, (Targgart) was an eighth grader and they would play a little bit and he said he was a really good ballplayer. So, it’s an Honor to be in the same realm as him.”

“I feel like I’m running out of good things to say about him,” added West Noble Coach Ethan Marsh of Cripe. “People always ask about him, and rightfully so. He’s earned it. The cool thing was … the first thing he said (after the game) was, ‘I want to get into the Locker room with my guys.’ He can’t wait to celebrate this win. That’s the kind of player he is, and that’s why he’s so successful.”

The game reached overtime after Cripe was fouled with 4.9 seconds left in regulation and the Chargers trailing by one, 44-43. Cripe’s first free throw nearly rolled out before falling in. His go-ahead attempt missed, though, with the ball then going out of bounds off of a Prairie Heights player with 1.7 seconds left.

With not much time remaining, Cripe took an inbounds pass and hoisted a ‘3’ for the win. The shot was blocked by Panthers senior Chase Bachelor, though, sending the game to overtime.

“I got the first one, and I was like, ‘OK, this is over,'” said Cripe, recalling the free throw attempts at the end of regulation. “And then with the second one, when I released it, I thought it was in. It just rattled in-and-out.”

Prairie Heights (7-1, 4-1 NECC) scored first in overtime on a shot from Isaiah Malone. The Chargers countered quickly, as Cripe found senior Bradyn Barth under the basket on the next possession to tie the game.

Then, after nearly 90 seconds of no scoring, Cripe drilled a ‘3’ from the top of the key to put his team ahead 51-48, which is a lead they’d never relinquish.

“When I hit that, I could hear the whole crowd and it just erupted,” said Cripe of the ‘3’ in overtime. “It was crazy. After that, I think we just got the momentum.”

On Prairie Heights’ next possession, Malone was called for an Offensive foul, which was his fifth and thus meant he had fouled out of the game. They ended up finishing with a team-high 16 points for the Panthers.

Cripe then made all six of his free throw attempts over the final 47 seconds to ice the game away. They finished 15-of-16 shooting from the Charity stripe.

It was a close game throughout, with a total of 10 lead changes. Five of them occurred in the first quarter, with the last coming when Cripe put the Chargers ahead, 9-8. West Noble would ride that momentum until Midway through the second quarter, ultimately building a 24-15 lead before Panthers Coach Delmar Bontrager called a timeout with 4:15 to go before halftime.

Whatever Bontrager said in the huddle worked, as his team held West Noble scoreless the rest of the half. Meanwhile, Prairie Heights went on an 8-0 run — six of those points coming from the free throw line — to make it a 24-23 Charger lead at halftime.

“If there’s one complaint about our defense, it’s that we get a little foul-happy,” Marsh said. “It seems like it takes us getting in foul trouble in the first half to figure it out in the second half. If we can just hold that off a little bit and take care of things in the first half, that’s kind of the next step .”

Prairie Heights then took the lead to start the third quarter on a bucket from freshman Cade Bachelor. Cripe’s historic free throws allowed West Noble to retake the lead a minute later, and the margin between the two teams stayed within five points from that point until there were 23.5 seconds left in overtime.

Along with Malone’s 16 points, Chase Bachelor had 15, Leyton Byler seven and Cade Bachelor five to lead the Prairie Heights offense.

Scoring the other 21 points for West Noble was 10 from Barth, five each from Ayden Zavala and Nevin Phares and one from Luke Schermerhorn.

Along with now being 7-0 overall, the No. 5 (Class 3A) Chargers are 3-0 in the NECC. They are the only team without a loss in the conference, meaning they control their own destiny to an NECC championship.

“That’s what we talked about (Tuesday), and it’s what we talked about again in the pregame: all of our goals are right in front of us,” Marsh said. “Right now, they’re within our control, and our message was, ‘let’s keep it that way.'”

West Noble’s next game is Dec. 30 against No. 1 (2A) Blackhawk Christian as part of the Parkview Sports Medicine Shootout, which is played at Trine University in Angola.

