Crimson Tide Dominates the NFL in 2022 with 6 players on All-Pro teams

If you sit down on any given Sunday to watch NFL football, the odds are you will see a former Alabama Crimson Tide player making an impact.

As well as recruiting the right players, Nick Saban has proven that his player development is second to none and he has turned Tuscaloosa into an NFL factory. The Tide has sent 41 players to the NFL via the first round of the draft in that time, including a first-round selection in 14 straight years, with no end in sight.

Year after year the Tide funnels stars into the NFL, and in 2022 they shone the brightest they ever have. Six different players were recognized on the NFL AP All-Pro First and Second Teams, out of 44 eligible spots.