Crimson Tide 2023 Recruiting Update

Alabama basketball is enjoying one of its best starts in school history, sitting at 16-2 and 6-0 in the SEC. The Crimson Tide’s 2022 recruiting class, which ranked fourth nationally, has paid huge dividends.

It could be argued that 5-star recruits Brandon Miller and Jaden Bradley, as well as 4-star recruits Noah Clowney and Rylan Griffen, have all individually exceeded expectations this season as true freshmen. The same could be said for transfer Mark Sears and JUCO transfer Nick Pringle.

It’s difficult to envision Alabama’s 2023 class having the same impact, but it is a solid group regardless. While Nate Oats has not landed an elite 5-star player in the class, he has found a trio of pieces that seem to fit the culture and program very well.

Sam Walters is a lanky and versatile 4-star wing, and the highest rated commit currently in the class. At 6’9″, Walters is fairly skilled and has the ability to stretch the floor from the perimeter. In that way, he has some similar qualities to current Alabama star Noah Clowney, although he is far from the paint presence that Clowney has become. Walters will have to put on some weight upon his arrival in Tuscaloosa, but can be an impactful scorer and multi-year contributor at the SEC level.

Mouhamed Dioubate is a physical 4-star combo forward out of New York. He projects to serve as an undersized big or a two-way wing for Alabama basketball.

RJ Johnson is a big-bodied 3-star guard who is considered the top player in the state of Alabama in the 2023 cycle. The 6’3” Johnson can play either backcourt spot, and gives Coach Nate Oats yet another malleable piece.

Walters, Dioubate, and Johnson all project as multi-year players. Assuming Brandon Miller and Noah Clowney turn pro after their freshmen seasons and senior forward Noah Gurley also departs, there will be playing time available at both forward spots for Alabama.

While the Tide expect to return Charles Bediako and Nick Pringle in the frontcourt, both players almost strictly play at the five, or center position. Sam Walters and Mouhamed Dioubate could be in immediate contention to start at the fourth.

In the backcourt, Alabama basketball will likely lose Jahvon Quinerly and Dom Welch. Still, the Crimson Tide could potentially be very strong at guard if it brings back Mark Sears, Jaden Bradley, Rylan Griffen, and Nimari Burnett.

If this is the case, Oats probably goes with a three-guard lineup next season to capitalize on this strength. It would be tough to envision RJ Johnson cracking the starting lineup in this scenario, but he would provide valuable depth at the guard spots in year one.

Should Nate Oats choose to dip into the transfer Portal again, he would probably take a forward. Noah Clowney has been an impact player as a freshman, which could lead to his unexpected one-and-done departure. If he does leave, the cupboard will be pretty bare at forward, with the two incoming freshmen being the only natural fits at the position.

While the 2023 class for Alabama basketball doesn’t jump off the page the way the last few classes have, it is a serviceable group that could be the core of a very good team a couple years down the line.