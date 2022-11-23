Criminally Funny: BHS Performing Arts Presents ‘Arsenic and Old Lace’ Dec. 8

Branford High School (BHS) Performing Arts presents 3 showings of Arsenic and Old Lace Thursday, Dec. 8 through Saturday, Dec. 10. The criminally funny story features a student cast including Sean Healy (left), Nathaniel Benson (center) and Ian MacDougall (right). Pam Johnson/The Sound

BHS students in the production include crew members (front, l-r): Max Perez, Noah Fischer, Holly Fischer, Ginger Fitzpatrick, Mia DeLucia, Madison Patton; and cast (back l-r): Nathaniel Benson, Lillian Rank, Makayla Yankee, Morgan Selander, Ian MacDougall, Sean Healy, Anthony Aljamal, Dante Bunnell and Jenna Medina. Not available for photo: cast members Connor Gilfeather and Alexander Lenox; crew members Camille Belton, Jaliyah Ennes, Sibel Iljazi, Luna Khadka, Avery Maymon and Zach Pierret. Pam Johnson/The Sound

BHS Actors (lr) Ian MacDougall, Sean Healy, Morgan Selander and Makayla Yankee in a scene from the upcoming BHS production of Arsenic and Old Lace. Pam Johnson/The Sound

BHS Actors (lr) Jenna Medina, Nathaniel Benson, Morgan Selander, Sean Healy and Makayla Yankee in a scene from the upcoming BHS production of Arsenic and Old Lace. Pam Johnson/The Sound

BHS Actors (lr) Anthony Aljamal, Nathaniel Benson (on stairs), Jenna Medina and Dante Bunnell Encounter Sean Healy (on floor) in a scene from the upcoming BHS production of Arsenic and Old Lace. Pam Johnson/The Sound

BHS Actors Nathaniel Benson as Mortimer Brewster and Lillian Rank as Elaine Harper in a scene from the upcoming BHS production of Arsenic and Old Lace. Pam Johnson/The Sound

BHS Actors (lr) Ian MacDougall, Jenna Medina, Sean Healy and Dante Bunnell in a scene from the upcoming BHS production of Arsenic and Old Lace. Pam Johnson/The Sound

BHS Actors (lr) Makayla Yankee, Morgan Selander, Ian MacDougall and Sean Healy in a scene from the upcoming BHS production of Arsenic and Old Lace. Pam Johnson/The Sound

The Murderous acts of two elderly aunties underpin fast-moving farce, when Branford High School (BHS) Performing Arts presents 3 showings of Arsenic and Old Lace Thursday, Dec. 8 through Saturday, Dec. 10.

The BHS production crams crime and Comedy into a 2-hour event filled with dark humor and satirical situations. Calling the production “an Homage to old theater,” director Maria Ogren has kept to the classic 1941 script of Joseph Kesselring’s 3-act play.

“Initially, the producers didn’t know whether it was a tragedy or a comedy,” said Ogren. “It could have easily been directed to be a guy seriously dealing with two insane aunts murdering people and Burying them in the basement. And yet, somehow, it was handed to its first director, who said, ‘No, this is the Funniest thing I’ve ever read.'”

Ogren, a retired BHS AP English teacher, has been directing BHS fall drama productions for over 40 years. She said this story is a fan favorite of many who remember enjoying it as a play, or as director Frank Capra’s 1944 movie version; and worth experiencing as the “communal activity” that is live theatre.

“It’s a work of drama, and it’s a sustained work that takes 2 hours to present — it’s not a little YouTube video,” said Ogren. “It’s a communal activity, and a social activity, to be part of a play. You’re part of an audience; so you actually have a role. You’re contributing to the whole energy of the thing.”

Ogren and Assistant director, BHS English Teacher John Matthiessen, have been working with the student cast and crew since early September. They’ve now nailed down the hilarious and hectic activity populating the story of a well-meaning Nephew and his finance making a surprise family visit, only to Encounter some seriously skewed relatives and others.

“It goes from a late afternoon to an evening with a terrifying night, where all kinds of Mayhem and Murder take place; and then the next morning where yet more Murder is part of the show,” Ogren said. “The whole incongruous idea of ​​two little old ladies poisoning old gentlemen as an act of mercy, because they don’t want them to be lonely, is really something. And at the same time, we have essentially a serial killer — a Psychopathic Nephew — who’s aided by a strange little German doctor whose name is Einstein!”

For the BHS production, student actors Morgan Selander and Makayla Yankee are aunts Abby and Martha Brewster. Nathaniel Benson plays their visiting nephew, Mortimer Brewster, and Lillian Rank is his finace, Elaine Harper. Sean Healy has the role of Jonathan Brewster, the aunts’ equally insane nephew; and Ian MacDougall plays Dr. Einstein, a plastic surgeon and mental institution escapee. Other players include Connor Gilfeather as Nephew Teddy “Roosevelt” Brewster, Anthony Aljamal (Rev. Dr. Harper, Mr. Gibbs, Lt. Rooney), Alexander Lenox (Officer O’Hara, Mr. Witherspoon), Dante Bunnell (Officer Klein) , and Jenna Medina (Officer Brophy).

Student crew members are Camille Belton, Mia DeLuci, Jaliyah Ennes, Noah Fischer, Holly Fischer, Ginger Fitzpatrick, Sibel Iljazi, Luna Khadka, Avery Maymon, Madison Patton, Max Perez and Zach Pierret.

Also assisting Ogren and Matthiessen with the production is Marie Drotar, a retired BHS special education teacher. Ogren is the lead production designer and costumier. The production thanks BHS music teacher Mike Martone, and the BHS Tech Crew for their work on the set, lights, and sound.

With the curtain almost ready to rise, Ogren said the only additional component needed will be a great audience showing. She’s encouraging parents of the BHS players and crew to help spread the word among family, friends, their church groups, clubs or other local organizations in which they participate.

“We generally have very small audiences,” said Ogren. “It’s too bad, because the kids are working hard, and they deserve to have people come and see it. I think parents can be very instrumental in that.”

Branford High School (BHS) Performing Arts presents “Arsenic and Old Lace” at 7:30 pm on Thursday, Dec. 8, Friday, Dec. 9 and Saturday Dec. 10 in the Cathyann Roding Auditorium at BHS, 185 East Main Street. Tickets are $5 at the door. For more information, visit bhsperformingarts.org