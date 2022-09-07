Cricket footwear brand Payntr expands golf collection to include Women’s golf shoes | Golf Equipment: Clubs, Balls, Bags

“All Payntr Golf’s shoes are designed from the ground up to maximize on-course performance. But we also think of ourselves as a fashion-forward brand with style that speaks directly to the female golfer.” said Michael Glancy, Payntr Golf’s co-founder and creative and development director. “This is our first women’s model, but we are just getting started. We can’t wait to bring more styles, colors, and innovative products into a space where we find has been under serviced for far too long.”