Crewe Alexandra 1-2 Newport County: Late Offrande Zanzala goal seals Exiles win
Newport County came from behind to claim a valuable win at Crewe Alexandra thanks to Offrande Zanzala’s first goal for the Exiles.
Crewe went in front early on when Lachlan Brook turned sharply and fired a fierce shot in off the post.
Cameron Norman hit the bar before Guiding home the equalizer when Crewe failed to clear a corner.
Norman hit the bar for a second time before Zanzala struck from close range with five minutes to go.
It was a moment to savor for the one-time Crewe striker, who came off the bench to make just his third Newport league appearance having been troubled by injury since joining the Welsh club in the summer.
The win sees Newport climb to 17th in League Two, eight points clear of the relegation zone, having lost only one of their six league games under Graham Coughlan.
Crewe stay 15th after a first defeat in three league matches.
Newport manager Graham Coughlan:
“I am so proud of this group of lads. They ran through the brick walls for us. Without going over the top, I thought we were outstanding tonight.
“I would think you would be hard pressed – maybe Harrogate away – to find them playing better this season.
“They got a brilliant goal, hats off to them, but I thought we were brilliant. They have set their standards now. I don’t want them to come away from that. Let’s be honest, we should have had a few more goals .”
Crewe
Formation 4-4-2
- 13Okonkwo
- 2Mellor
- 6OffordBooked at 87minsSubstituted forSass-Daviesat 90+3′minutes
- 5McDonaldBooked at 84mins
- 4Williams
- 16ColkettSubstituted forTabinerat 74′minutes
- 21UwakweSubstituted forKingat 65′minutes
- 8Thomas
- 17Brook
- 11Agyei
- 19Sambo
- 1Richards
- 3Adebisi
- 12Griffiths
- 14Finney
- 20King
- 22Sass-Davies
- 25Tabiner
Newport
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Day
- 3DrysdaleBooked at 15mins
- 6Farquharson
- 28DemetriouBooked at 88mins
- 2Norman
- 22Moriah-Welsh
- 17Bennett
- 11Wait
- 14Lewis
- 9Bogle
- 29EvansBooked at 45minsSubstituted forZanzalaat 74′minutes
- 4Bowen
- 7Willmott
- 8Dolan
- 10Zanzala
- 21Collins
- 24Wildig
- 30Townsend
- Referee:
- Rebecca Welch
- Attendance:
- 3.065
Match ends, Crewe Alexandra 1, Newport County 2.
Second Half ends, Crewe Alexandra 1, Newport County 2.
Attempt blocked. Joel Tabiner (Crewe Alexandra) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Eli King.
Corner, Crewe Alexandra. Conceded by Aaron Lewis.
Corner, Crewe Alexandra. Conceded by Offrande Zanzala.
Substitution, Crewe Alexandra. Billy Sass-Davies replaces Luke Offord.
Luke Offord (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Omar Bogle (Newport County).
Lachlan Brook (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Nathan Moriah-Welsh (Newport County).
Attempt missed. Omar Bogle (Newport County) header from the center of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Cameron Norman with a cross.
Mickey Demetriou (Newport County) is shown the yellow card.
Luke Offord (Crewe Alexandra) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Luke Offord (Crewe Alexandra).
Omar Bogle (Newport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal! Crewe Alexandra 1, Newport County 2. Offrande Zanzala (Newport County) left footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Priestley Farquharson with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
Rod McDonald (Crewe Alexandra) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Rod McDonald (Crewe Alexandra).
Offrande Zanzala (Newport County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Omar Bogle (Newport County) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Offrande Zanzala.