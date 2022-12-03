Crewe Alexandra 1-2 Newport County: Late Offrande Zanzala goal seals Exiles win

Newport’s Scot Bennett turns away from Crewe’s Charlie Colkett

Newport County came from behind to claim a valuable win at Crewe Alexandra thanks to Offrande Zanzala’s first goal for the Exiles.

Crewe went in front early on when Lachlan Brook turned sharply and fired a fierce shot in off the post.

Cameron Norman hit the bar before Guiding home the equalizer when Crewe failed to clear a corner.

Norman hit the bar for a second time before Zanzala struck from close range with five minutes to go.

It was a moment to savor for the one-time Crewe striker, who came off the bench to make just his third Newport league appearance having been troubled by injury since joining the Welsh club in the summer.

The win sees Newport climb to 17th in League Two, eight points clear of the relegation zone, having lost only one of their six league games under Graham Coughlan.

Crewe stay 15th after a first defeat in three league matches.

Newport manager Graham Coughlan:

“I am so proud of this group of lads. They ran through the brick walls for us. Without going over the top, I thought we were outstanding tonight.

“I would think you would be hard pressed – maybe Harrogate away – to find them playing better this season.

“They got a brilliant goal, hats off to them, but I thought we were brilliant. They have set their standards now. I don’t want them to come away from that. Let’s be honest, we should have had a few more goals .”