Creighton Women’s soccer signs five new Bluejays for class of 2023

OMAHA, Neb. – Creighton Women’s soccer head coach Ross Paul announced the addition of five players to the Bluejay program for the 2023 season.

Savanna Solomon (Papillion, Neb./Papillion-LaVista South HS) and Kelly Flores (Hanover Park, Ill./South Elgin HS) will join the Bluejays this spring, while Keaton Coad (Olathe, Kan./Olathe Northwest HS), Tejia Murray-Powell ( Pickering, Ontario, Canada/ DNC Ontario) and Kendal Radke (Overland Park, Kan./St. James Academy) will each head to Creighton in the fall of 2023.

“We are excited to welcome in this excellent class of student-athletes,” said Paule. “Each one of these Athletes has the potential to make a positive impact in our team as we continue to raise our standards in all that we do. We look forward to their arrival and can’t wait for them to join our Creighton family!”

Below is information on the four newest members of the Creighton Women’s soccer program.

Savanna Solomon, Papillion, Neb., Papillion-LaVista South, Gretna Elite Academy ENCL, Midfielder

Earned All-Metro and All-State Honorable Mention honors as a junior, while Guiding the Titans to a Nebraska District Runner-up finish.

Guided Papillion-LaVista South to a runner-up finish at the 2021 NSAA State Soccer Championships.

Scored 10 goals and dished out six assists in 14 matches as a sophomore, leading the Titans to a 13-5 overall record and second place finish in the Omaha Metro League.

Played club soccer for the Gretna Elite Academy ENCL.

Was named to the Nebraska State Cup Best XI while leading her Gretna Elite Academy Squad to a runner-up finish in 2020.

Guided club team to a Nebraska State Cup Championship in 2017 and was a finalist in 2018.

Also excelled on the basketball court, earning three varsity letters.

Helped the Titans to three consecutive Nebraska District Runner-up finishes, while earning All-Metro and All-State Honorable Mention honors.

Earned the Dwight D. Eisenhower Award for her leadership in the community as a junior.

Kelly Flores, Hanover Park, Ill., South Elgin High School, Chicago Mustangs, Midfielder

Played club soccer for the Chicago Inferno from 2015-2019 and currently plays club soccer for the Chicago Mustangs.

Helped lead her Chicago Inferno club to the 2015 US Club Soccer National Championship while also guiding the team to the 2017 US Futsal National Championship.

Led the Chicago Mustangs to the PASL National Championship in 2021.

Also guided her Chicago Mustangs club team to the 2022 UWS Midwest Championship, the 2022 UWS Central Conference Championship and the 2022 UWS National Championship.

Did not play soccer for South Elgin High School.

Keaton Coad, Olathe, Kan., Olathe Northwest High School, Sporting Blue Valley, Midfielder

Earned Kansas Class 6A Second Team All-State honors after netting one goal and dishing out three assists as a junior.

Captured the 2022 Class 6A Regional Championship, Guiding the Lady Ravens to the Kansas Class 6A State Semifinals as a junior.

Scored four goals and passed out two assists on the way to nabbing Class 6A First Team All-State recognition.

Earned First Team All-Sunflower League honors as a sophomore and junior.

Earned Kansas State High School Activities Association Citizen Award for her leadership in the community.

Played club soccer for Sporting Blue Valley ECNL.

Club teammate with fellow Creighton Signee Kendal Radke.

Was a semifinalist in the Champions League Elite 8 with Sporting Blue Valley in the summer of 2022.

Tejia Murray-Powell, Pickering, Ontario, Canada, NDC Ontario, North Toronto SC, Midfielder

Earned a spot and participated at the Canadian Women’s U17 National Team camp this past July.

Helped Team Ontario secure a gold medal at the 2022 Canada Summer Games, as her team did not concede a goal and outscored their opponents 28-0 in four tournament matches.

Also helped her National Development Center Ontario Club team to the League One Championship earlier this year.

Tejia grew up participating in soccer, cross country, volleyball, badminton, and track and field.

Her brother, Jeloni, plays soccer at the University of Green Bay.

Kendal Radke, Overland Park, Kan., St. James Academy, Sporting Blue Valley, Forward