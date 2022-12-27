Creighton Women’s Basketball Faces Connecticut in Sold Out Top-25 Contest

Omaha, Neb. — In the second sold out game of the 2022-23 season, the 21st ranked Creighton Women’s Basketball team faces 8th ranked Connecticut in DJ Sokol Arena on Wednesday, December 28 at 7:30 pm

Bluejays not Blue Jays:

Creighton’s mascot is the Bluejays or Bluejay, one word. Conversely, the MLB Toronto team is the Blue Jays.

Series with Connecticut: Bluejays Trail 5-0

Home: 0-2 Away: 0-3 Neutral: 0-0

Creighton has dropped each of the five meetings with Connecticut. Wednesday will be the third trip to Omaha for the Huskies.

Series Game-by-Game

Date Opponent Score

11/23/14 at #1 Connecticut L, 60-96

12/17/20 at #3 Connecticut L, 47-80

2/25/21 vs. #1 Connecticut L, 49-81

1/9/22 at #3 Connecticut L, 55-63

2/2/22 vs. #10 Connecticut L, 56-76

Scouting #8 Connecticut (9-2, 2-0 BIG EAST)

After watching Villanova snap its 169-game winning streak against conference foes snapped on February 9, 2022, Connecticut has begun another streak. The Huskies have begun anew, claiming its last nine BIG EAST games.

Despite suffering injuries to Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd, the Huskies Lone setbacks have come to #20 Maryland (85-78 on Dec. 11) and to #7 Notre Dame (74-60 on Dec. 4). It is possible Fudd Returns against the Bluejays, regardless Connecticut remains loaded.

Beyond Fudd, four Huskies enter the game with Creighton averaging double figures. Aaliyah Edwards and Lou Lopez Sénéchal lead the way at 17.5 ppg, while Aubrey Griffin and Dorka Juhász bring 12.7 ppg and 11.3 ppg.

One key area that Connecticut excels in is rebounding. The Huskies average 40.1 rebounds per game, while holding the opposition to 29.6 boards.

Scouting #21 Creighton (8-3, 2-1 BIG EAST)

Within a stretch of three games against ranked opponents, the Bluejays have dropped three of four. Creighton has shot just 37.4 percent during its last four games and has been outrebounded 159-136.

Creighton’s Big Three ( Morgan Maly , Lauren Jensen and Emma Ronsiek ) have 46.6 points combined in the last four games, but the rest of the Squad has just 21.2 points per game.

In the first seven games Creighton shot 46.9 percent from the field, getting 45.6 from Maly, Jensen and Ronsiek as well as 30.3 ppg from the rest of the team.

Keys To the Game is Wednesday, December 28

Early Production: Connecticut is at its best early in the game, outscoring opponents by over 100 points in the opening quarter (246-145). In addition the Bluejays could use a confidence boost by hanging with the Huskies early.

Rebounding: While the loss to Stanford had several areas for improvement, the rebounding category was noticeable. The Bluejays lost the battle of the boards 15-2 in the first quarter at Stanford and were outrebounded 50-26 in the game.

Contributions Outside the Big Three: To pull off an upset of #8 Connecticut, Creighton will need its three top players (Maly, Jensen and Ronsiek) to perform, but also an additional Punch from two or three more.

Players to Watch for Creighton

Molly Mogensen and Rachael Saunders : In the last four games Mogensen has shot just 5-of-32 from the field (15.6 percent). There is no doubt she is better than those numbers, however to best Connecticut she will need to deliver on Wednesday. Saunders is the emotional leader for the Bluejays and will need to provide controlled energy throughout the game with the Huskies.

Horan Enjoying the Brightest Lights

Junior Jayme Horan has had her best games against the best opponents in 2022-23. In Creighton’s five games against ranked foes, Horan is 10-of-18 (55.6%) from the field. In the Bluejay’s six games against unranked opposition she is 6-for-16 (37.5%).

From beyond the arc those numbers are more impressive as she is 8-for-13 (61.5%) against Top-25 squads and 2-for-8 (25%) against unranked teams.

Connecticut Bringing International Flavor to Omaha

A perennial powerhouse, the Connecticut Huskies bring a specific uniqueness in 2022-23 as the Huskies’ projected starting five hails from five different countries.

Aaliyah Edwards – Kingston, Ontario, Canada

Nike Mühl – Zagreb, Crotia

Lou Lopez Sénéchal – Grenoble, France

Dorka Juhász – Pécs, Hungary

Aubrey Griffin – Ossining, New York