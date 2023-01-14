Creighton Women’s Basketball Continues BIG EAST Action at Butler on Saturday

Omaha, Neb. — Following three straight home games, the Creighton Women’s basketball team prepares for a brief return to the road as the Bluejays face Butler on Saturday, January 14 at 3:00 pm (CT) on FS1.



Series with Butler: Bluejays Lead 12-8

Home: 5-3 Away: 4-5 Neutral: 3-0

Creighton holds a 12-8 edge on Butler, claiming the last three meetings.

The Bluejays are 4-5 against the Bulldogs in Hinkle Fieldhouse, including wins in the last two trips. Last season Creighton posted a 95-44 win in Indianapolis.

Series Game-by-Game

Date Opponent Score

1/18/14 at Butler L, 52-58

3/4/14 Butler L, 59-67

3/9/14 @ ª vs. Butler W, 61-52

1/4/15 at Butler L, 58-63

2/1/15 Butler W, 62-55

1/10/16 Butler W, 77-49

2/5/16 at Butler W, 52-42

12/28/16 Butler W, 67-52

2/26/17 at Butler W, 65-53

3/5/17 # ª vs. Butler W, 64-55

1/9/18 at Butler L, 53-59

2/18/18 Butler W, 64-55

1/20/19 Butler L, 43-75

2/15/19 at Butler L, 46-66

3/10/19 $ª vs. Butler W, 60-51

1/26/20 Butler L, 67-73

2/21/20 at Butler L, 61-76

12/6/20 at Butler W, 88-41

1/19/22 at Butler W, 95-44

2/13/22 Butler W, 96-49

ª – BIG EAST Tournament game

@ = played in Rosemont, Ill.

# = played in Milwaukee, Wis.

$ = played in Chicago, Ill.

Recap of Last Meeting: Creighton 96, Butler 49

February 13, 2022 (Omaha, Nebraska)

The splash zone in DJ Sokol Arena was plentiful as the Creighton Women’s basketball team hit a school and BIG EAST record 22 three-pointers in the Bluejays’ 96-49 win over Butler on Sunday, February 13.

Facing Butler’s zone defense the Bluejays were shot ready from the start, knocking down nine from long range in the first quarter (9-of-14, 64%). Eight of Creighton’s first 10 field goals came from beyond the arc, led by three from the sophomore Lauren Jensen , as the Bluejays raced out to a 28-10 lead with 2:08 remaining in the quarter. Jensen closed the frame with her fourth Trifecta of the period, sending the game to the second with Creighton holding a 33-15 edge.

Creighton returned to its sharp shooting in the third, hitting 9-of-13 from long range (69%). The Bluejays’ first nine made field goals of the third quarter came beyond the arc. The long range accuracy pushed Creighton out to a lead of 78-40 as the game moved to the final frame. During the third quarter the Bluejays set the Creighton record for three-pointers in a game with 2:53 remaining on a Trey from senior Rachael Saunders , Creighton’s 19th of the contest. Moments later the Bluejays’ claimed the BIG EAST mark with their 20th Trifecta from junior Carly Bachelor .

The Bluejays’ largest lead of the game (49 points) was set with the 22nd Trey of the game giving Creighton a 96-47 edge with 2:05 left.

Jensen led all scorers with 23 points, while Emma Ronsiek (19) and Morgan Maly (18) also closed the game in double figures. Seven of the Bluejays eight active players found the bottom of the net from downtown.

Scouting Butler (7-10, 2-6 BIG EAST)

Butler’s junior guard Kendall Wingler scored a career-high 23 points in the Bulldogs’ last outing, a win over Georgetown. While Wingler is averaging 5.4 points per game on the season, she has scored 39 between her last two games, going 9-10 at the line, 6-10 from beyond the arc, and .675 overall from the field.

The Bulldogs proved their ability to move the ball around on offense, tallying 19 assists in Wednesday’s win at Georgetown, including six from freshman guard Jessica Carrothers in her first game back from injury.

Defensively, Butler is averaging 68.7 points allowed per game in his eight conference games, with 6.6 steals per game.



Scouting Creighton (11-5, 5-3 BIG EAST)

After being unranked in Monday’s AP Poll for the first time this season, the Bluejays are looking to add their 12th win of the season and third in a row Saturday to make a case to get back into the Top-25.

Offensively, Creighton is averaging 67.9 points per game in eight BIG EAST games, including its third conference win by a 20+ point margin over Seton Hall on Wednesday.

Junior Morgan Maly led Creighton past the Pirates with a game-high 23 points, including 12 from beyond the arc. Her output Wednesday moved the Nebraska native to 16.9 ppg this season.

Creighton guard Lauren Jensen racked up seven assists in her last game and has put up double digit points in 15 of 16 games this season and has sunk a three in 12 consecutive games after going 3-4 from deep Wednesday and bringing her points per game to 16.6 ppg.

Keys To the Game is Saturday, January 14

Consistency: Creighton will face a much better Butler Squad than the one the Bluejays faced last season. To combat this, Creighton must continue to play with the level of energy displayed against Marquette and Seton Hall.

Discipline: Against Xavier and Providence the Bluejays allowed lesser opponents to stay in the game. If the Bulldogs gain confidence at home, the game will become tougher down the stretch.

Contributions from Everyone: Playing its third game in seven days, the Bluejays will need to battle through some fatigue. Coach Flanery is likely to use the bench more on Saturday.



What a Difference a Year Makes

The improvement across the board for the BIG EAST during the 2022-23 season is staggering. In the final NET of 2021-22, the bottom four schools were all higher than 175.

BIG EAST Net Rankings

Team 1-12-23 3-15-22

Connecticut 2 4

Villanova 24 71

Creighton 25 32

Marquette 42 69

Seton Hall 46 91

St. John’s 57,143

DePaul 71 52

Providence 112,178

Georgetown 123,232

Xavier 129,246

Butler 202,339

Zeroing Out an Opponents’ Long Distance Plan

For the third time in just over one year the Bluejay defense held a BIG EAST opponent without a three-pointer, forcing Seton Hall to go 0-for-12 in the Bluejays’ 75-53 win on Jan. 11.

Last season the Bluejays held Marquette without a trey, limiting the Golden Eagles to 0-for-2 on Feb. 6. The Bluejay defense also held Marquette without a three-point field goal in the Bluejays’ 62-45 win on Jan. 2.

Under the guidance of Jim Flanery , the Bluejays have posted a goose egg in the opponents Trifecta column 16 times. Creighton has completed the feat against Marquette three times, also holding the Golden Eagles without a Trey during the 2010-11 season.