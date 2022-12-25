Creighton vs. DePaul odds, line: 2022 college basketball picks, Dec. 25 predictions from proven computer models

The DePaul Blue Demons will be seeking their first Big East win of the season when they face the Creighton Bluejays on Christmas Day. DePaul has lost three of its last four games, including an 83-45 loss to Northwestern last Saturday. Creighton snapped a six-game losing streak with a 78-56 win over Butler on Thursday.

Tip-off is set for 4:30 pm ET on Sunday. The Bluejays are favored by 15.5 points in the latest Creighton vs. DePaul odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 146.

Creighton vs. DePaul spread: Creighton -15.5

Creighton vs. DePaul over/under: 146 points

Creighton vs. DePaul money line: Creighton -1800, DePaul +1050

Featured Game | Creighton Bluejays vs. DePaul Blue Demons

Why Creighton can cover

Creighton was able to get back on track with its blowout win over Butler on Thursday, easily covering the 8-point spread in a 78-56 win. The Bluejays outscored the Bulldogs by 16 points in the second half, giving them plenty of momentum coming into this matchup. Star Ryan Kalkbrenner scored 19 points on 8 of 9 shooting, while Baylor Scheierman added 14 points, eight rebounds, three steals and three blocks.

Kalkbrenner is one of five players averaging double figures for Creighton this season, pacing one of the best offenses in college basketball. DePaul has lost three of its last four games and is on the road for the fifth time in six games following an 83-45 loss at Northwestern last Saturday. The Blue Demons have struggled to compete with Creighton in recent years, covering the spread once in the last nine head-to-head meetings.

Why DePaul can cover

Creighton is coming off a solid outing against Butler, but the Bluejays had been terrible since the end of November. They had lost six consecutive games, with two of the most recent four losses coming by double digits. Creighton had also been on a four-game losing streak against the spread prior to its win on Thursday, so it is an overvalued team in the betting market.

DePaul has been undervalued in conference games, covering the spread in five of its last seven games against Big East teams. Senior forward Javan Johnson leads the Blue Demons with 16.9 points and 5.0 rebounds per game, while former Oklahoma guard Umoja Gibson is averaging 14.8 points and 5.3 assists. Senior forward Eral Penn rounds out the double-digit scorers with 11.3 points and 7.6 rebounds per game.

