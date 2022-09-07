Creighton-Nebraska volleyball match could set NCAA record | Huskers

There are many college volleyball teams who play home matches in large basketball arenas, but there are usually large curtains to cover up the upper sections of open seats and create a more intimate setting.

That’s not what happens when Creighton and Nebraska play volleyball at the 17,000-seat CHI Health Center Omaha. On Wednesday, the curtain will go up in the state to show off the No. 1 Women’s sport in the state, and the fans will be seated in the top section of the arena.

For Nebraska super-senior Nicklin Hames she’ll get to experience being on the court for a Nebraska-Creighton match in Omaha for the third time. Her first match in 2018 had 14,022 fans, and the match last year had 11,279.

“It’s kind of crazy to look out and see the fans all the way at the top, and it’s just packed,” Hames said. “It kind of reminds me of when we play in the Final Four, and for the national championship.”

More than 14,000 tickets have been sold for Wednesday’s 5 pm match, and it should set an NCAA record for attendance for a regular season match. The Creighton-Nebraska match in 2018 is the current record (14,022).

The match is being played in Omaha in back-to-back years because the NCAA Final Four will be played there in December. That’s of some benefit for the arena staff, but mostly gives both teams some experience playing there with hopes that they’ll be back in three months for the national semifinals. Creighton makes the move from the 2,500-seat Sokol Arena to accommodate a larger crowd.

When high school players commit to Nebraska they know that they’ll experience something unique in Lincoln playing in front of about 8,000 fans for nearly every home match.

But the match against Creighton can be a surprise for players like Hames who aren’t from the state.

“I remember as a freshman I was shocked,” Hames said. “I was like, ‘All of these people are here for volleyball? This is crazy.’”

This season the match also serves as Nebraska’s first test against a ranked team, after the Huskers started the season without dropping a set while winning all five matches.

Nebraska is ranked No. 2, and Creighton is 17th.

“I think we live for those big moments, playing under the lights,” Hames said. “We really enjoy that.”

What the series is still missing is a win for the Bluejays, with Nebraska winning all 20 matches in the series.

But Creighton took the Huskers to a fifth set in 2018, when Nebraska had a team that would later reach the national championship match.

There were a few years when Creighton and Nebraska didn’t play each other, but the series has really taken hold now. The plan is for the next two matches to be played in Lincoln.

“It’s a great example for all of the young kids playing; all of the high school teams that are playing just to see how important volleyball is here,” Nebraska Coach John Cook said.

Creighton Coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth has heard of some high school teams that plan to take a day off from practice to attend the match.

“It will be a great showcase of how big a fan base there is in the state of Nebraska, and also how many talented volleyball players there are,” Bernthal Booth sad. “It’s a really special night.”

* Malcolm Graduate Jaela Zimmerman is on the Creighton team but hasn’t played yet as she recovers from offseason knee surgery.

* Norah Sis, the Creighton outside hitter from Papillion, reached 500 career kills last week. Only two players in program history reached 500 career Kills more quickly than Sis.