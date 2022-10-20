Creighton men’s soccer beats Butler, climbs in Big East standings

Duncan McGuire’s 10th goal of the season put the Creighton men in front for good as the Bluejays went on to beat Butler 4-2 Wednesday night at Morrison Stadium.

The teams traded goals early in the second half to make it 2-2 before the Omaha Creighton Prep Graduate took a pass from Jackson Castro and beat keeper Gabriel Gjergji with 11 minutes left. Charles Auguste added an insurance goal in the 88th minute.

Creighton (5-3-5 overall), which is 2-2-3 in the Big East, started the match in 10th place in the league. With the win, CU is tied for sixth with three games left.

The Jays found themselves trailing early after the Bulldogs converted a penalty kick nine minutes in.

But thanks to Castro, CU tied it 1-1 by halftime. Gjergji was out of position after clearing a free ball. Castro Possessed the ball after Gjergji’s kick and Castro’s shot from 40 yards out bounced past a diving Gjergji and into the goal.

CU took a 2-1 on Owen O’Malley’s shot from 15 yards out in the 58th minute before Butler tied it again seven minutes later.

Butler (8-5-1, 3-3-1) ………… 1 1—2

At Creighton (5-3-5, 2-2-3) … 1 3—4