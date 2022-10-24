Creighton lands No. 11 spot in 247Sports’ preseason countdown

G Ryan Nembhard: It’s always tough for a point guard to get the keys to the kingdom as a freshman, and Nembhard (6-0 170) went through some growing pains while also flashing star potential. He was capable of big assist outputs, including 10 in his first-ever college game and an average of 6.2 assists per game over his last five contests before he was lost for the season with an injury. He displayed the ability to score at times as well, predicting 17 or more points six times. He also turned the ball over too often, committing six turnovers four times, and his 3-point shot was inconsistent. But if Nembhard, who played 34.8 minutes per game and averaged 11.3 points, 4.4 assists and 1.3 steals per contest, can clean up the turnovers and become a more knock-down shooter, you’re talking about one of the Big East’s best guards.

G Trey Alexander: Alexander (6-4 190) really came on late in the year, producing 12.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 33.3% from behind the arc and 82.4% from the free throw line over Creighton’s final 10 games . Eight of those games came with Nembhard off the court, which showed his ability to step in at the point guard spot as necessary. Even with Nembhard back to run the show, that should provide some value as a secondary Creator and backup point guard, although Alexander sliding off the ball could also allow him to focus a bit more on his scoring. Alexander ranked in the 60th percentile in points per possession as a pick-and-roll ball-handler — a solid mark as a freshman — and in a small sample size on isolation plays (17 possessions), Alexander ranked in the 99th percentile.

G Baylor Scheierman: Draw up what Creighton wanted (needed?) from the transfer portal, and the picture would probably look something like Scheierman (6-7 205). The Bluejays needed a bigger wing shooter, preferably someone who could move the ball, help with rebounding and add more scoring pop to an offense that needed more of it. Enter Scheierman, whose averages over the last two years at South Dakota State looked like this: 15.9 points, 8.4 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.2 steals, 45.6% from 3 on 5.3 3-point attempts per game and 81.8% from the free throw line . And that’s the thing: Scheierman won’t have to star at Creighton the same way he did at South Dakota State; he’ll be more of an Offensive puzzle piece that shifts and changes depending on what the Bluejays need (and will provide that shooting pop). Scheierman ranked in the 98th percentile nationally in points per possession as a spot-up player, one of five areas where he used 30 or more possessions and ranked 80th percentile or better, joining pick-and-roll ball-handler (91st), isolation (80th), post-ups (96th) and miscellaneous plays (95th). The pick-and-roll proficiency could be something to track; Scheierman ran a whopping 130 possessions as a ball-handler in pick-and-rolls and was still that efficient with it.

F Arthur Kaluma: All anyone needed to see to indicate that Kaluma (6-7 225) could be in for future stardom was to watch him dominate Kansas in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. In that game, with Nembhard and Kalkbrenner out, Kaluma scored 24 points, grabbed 12 rebounds, dished out three assists and chipped in a block and a steal for good measure, making 4-of-10 3-pointers. Kaluma shot just 26.5% from 3 last year, but he made them in bunches at times, including four against St. John’s, three against UConn. So it wouldn’t be a surprise to see that become a bigger part of his game as a sophomore. Even without a consistent 3-point shot, Kaluma started 30 games last year, averaging 10.4 points and 5.4 rebounds per game.

C Ryan Kalkbrenner: Arguably Creighton’s most important player, the Bluejays were 0.16 points per possession better when Kalkbrenner (7-1,260) was on the court, according to HoopLens. He averaged 13.1 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.6 blocks last year, with his block rate ranking in the nation’s top 50 last year. But he was also an elite Offensive rebounder, with his Offensive rebounding rate ranking 10th nationally, per KenPom, and an incredibly efficient inside scorer, ranking 10th nationally in true shooting percentage and 12th in Offensive rating. He piled up that efficiency in several areas, including post ups (94th percentile in points per possession, per Synergy), pick-and-rolls as the roll man (90th percentile), a cutter (95th) and even in transition (86th) . Having a big man who can Anchor on both ends like that just isn’t something most teams have.