Creighton Downs #14 Georgetown 3-0 to Earn NCAA Bid

Boyds, Md. — The sixth Seeded Creighton Bluejays completed their run through the Men’s Soccer BIG EAST Championship as the Bluejays defeated the top seed and national No. 14 Georgetown Hoyas, 3-0 on Sunday, November 13 in the BIG EAST Men’s Soccer Championship Final at Maryland SoccerPlex.

With the win, the Bluejays earn the BIG EAST’s automatic berth into the 2022 NCAA Championship. The NCAA Championship Selection Show is slated for Monday at 1 pm ET on NCAA.com. Earlier in the BIG EAST Men’s Soccer Championship Creighton defeated the No. 3 seed Xavier, 2-1, on November 5 in a road contest. The Bluejays also bested the No. 2 seed Seton Hall, 6-0, in the Semifinal on Thursday, November 10.

In the ninth minute of the Championship match, Creighton’s Alejandro Maillet found the back of the net on a corner off an assist by Giorgio Probo, as the Bluejays took the early 1-0 lead it would hold for the remainder of the opening half.

Looking for the equalizer, Georgetown’s Jacob Murrell nearly found the back of the net, but Creighton’s Paul Kruse made the diving save to keep the Hoyas off the board.

Out of the half, Creighton caught fire with back-to-back goals in the opening four minutes of the second half.

First, Duncan McGuire doubled the Bluejays’ lead with his sixth goal of the tournament and NCAA leading 19th of the season, off an assist by Jake Ashford .

With the tally, McGuire tied the BIG EAST tournament record for goals scored, with the record previously set by Seton Hall’s Ian Hennessy in 1986. The performance locked up Most Outstanding Offensive Player for the junior.

Moments later, Probo added extra cushion with his third point of the day, as Creighton took a commanding 3-0 lead.

The win marks the first BIG EAST title in program history for the Bluejays, as they become the first six-seed or lower in BIG EAST men’s soccer history to win.

Claiming the Most Outstanding Defensive Player honor, Kruse registered three saves Sunday night, while allowing just one goal in a trio of tournament matches.

The runner-up position is the sixth in program history for Georgetown. With the result, Georgetown prepares for the NCAA Tournament with an 11-5-3 (8-1-1 BIG EAST) record and No. 20 in the RPI. Meanwhile, Creighton is 8-4-6 (3-3-4 BIG EAST) on the year.

Most Outstanding Offensive Player

Duncan McGuire Creighton

Most Outstanding Defensive Player

Paul Kruse Creighton

All-Tournament Team

Perrin Barnes, Butler

DJ Hooks, Buter

JP Marin, Seton Hall

Mattias Almeida Sundell, Seton Hall

Daniel Wu, Georgetown

Aidan Rocha, Georgetown

Jack Panayotou, Georgetown

Duncan McGuire Creighton

Paul Kruse Creighton

Giorgio Probo, Creighton

Alejandro Maillet Creighton

2022 BIG EAST Men’s Soccer Championship

First Round – Nov. 5 – BED

Well. 6 seed Creighton 2, Well. 3 seed Xavier 1

Well. 4 seed Butler 3, No. 5 seed Providence 0

Semifinals – Nov. 10 – BEDN

Well. 6 seed Creighton 6, Well. 2 seed Seton Hall 0.

Well. 1 seed Georgetown 2, No. 4 seed Butler 1 (OT)