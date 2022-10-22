Creek Wood wins first state championship

MURFREESBORO – Tears ran down Katie Bowers’ face Friday afternoon as her face showed off a large grin.

The Creek Wood senior — one of five on the Lady Red Hawks’ roster — had capped off their careers as state champion. And it came in the first TSSAA state tournament in program history.

Creek Wood defeated East Hamilton 3-2 (21-25, 25-12, 14-25, 25-20, 15-12) in the Class AA final at Siegel High.

“It’s crazy,” Bowers said. “We’ve always practiced so hard. We play so hard and get along so well with our team. It’s just amazing for us to come here and do this.”

