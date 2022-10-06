Creek volleyball takes rare loss

Bullock Creek’s volleyball team took its first loss in over a month on Wednesday, falling 25-8, 25-11, 25-22 to Ithaca in nonconference action.

No stats were available.

“It was a battle of first-place teams in different TVC divisions, so we certainly would have liked to have a better performance,” said Creek Coach Justin Freeland. “Give Ithaca credit for serving the ball extremely well all night and putting us on our heels in most transitions. We hadn’t lost since August, so we’ll keep a loss on the road to a very good team in perspective, while taking to heart some Lessons learned.”

The Lancers (13-4-1) will host Calvary Baptist Academy and Breckenridge on Thursday in a nonconference triangular, beginning at 5 pm

GLADWIN BEATS BEAVERTON, TAKES OVER FIRST PLACE

Gladwin swept Beaverton 25-15, 25-11, 25-15 in a battle for first place in the Jack Pine Conference volleyball standings on Wednesday.

The Flying G’s improve to 25-8-1 overall and 8-1 in the Jack Pine, a game ahead of second-place Beaverton and Clare (both 6-2 JPC).

“The girls played some standout volleyball. They committed very few errors and were super aggressive at the net. We just played well everywhere,” said Gladwin Coach Tony Wetmore. “Erin Breault had a standout game, and Raegan Parrett played some great ball. Both of my middles are just playing some good defensive ball. Hitting through them is very frustrating for our opponents.”

Erin Breault led the G’s with 17 kills, while Parrett had nine kills, Lizzie Haines had five kills and five aces, Delaney Reynolds dished out 23 assists, and Delaney Conley added 22 digs.

“(Conley) re-rolled her ankle pretty good Monday night, and she just wanted to gut it out tonight. She’s a super tough kid,” Wetmore said. “And (Reynolds) … was moving the ball around well to our many attackers.”

DOW CRUSHES BC CENTRAL IN SOCCER

Dow High’s boys’ soccer team beat Bay City Central 11-0 on Wednesday to improve to 12-4-0 overall and 8-1-1 in the Saginaw Valley League.

Justin Alade had three goals and an assist for the Chargers, while Isaac Skinner had two goals and three assists.

James Toole and Chase Horneber each had a goal and an assist, while Tyler Huber, Danny Safadi, Tule Achor, and Cole Kinney each also scored once. Sean Hansen contributed two assists, while Nico Scorsone and Luke Storey each added an assist.

Dow will host Traverse City Central on Saturday at 3 p.m

CHEMICALS TIE DAVISON IN SOCCER

Midland High rallied to earn a 2-2 tie against host Davison in Saginaw Valley League boys’ soccer on Wednesday.

The Cardinals led 1-0 at halftime, then scored again early in the second half to go up 2-0. The Chemics countered with a goal from 30 yards out by Josh Thurlow to cut it to 2-1, then tied it five minutes later on a goal by John Jenkins.

Midland stands at 11-4-2 overall and 6-2-2 in the Valley.

GLADWIN BOYS WIN JPC JAMBOREE, MUSTANGS 3RD

Meridian’s boys finished third out of four teams, while the Mustangs’ girls finished last out of six teams Wednesday at the second Jack Pine Conference cross country jamboree, held in Beaverton.

Gladwin won the boys’ race with 37 points, while Meridian had 62. Shepherd won the girls’ race with 33 points, while Gladwin was second with 86, and the Mustangs finished with 114.

Seth Mead won the boys’ race with a time of 17:02.5 for the Flying G’s, while Caleb Palmreuter was third (17:57.0), Elijah Christensen was eighth (18:18.1), John Whitman was 12th (19:04.7), and Ethan Edgar was 14thth (19:06.7) for Gladwin.

Jonah Shephard led the Mustangs with a fourth-place time of 18:06.0, while Tyler Heal was seventh (18:16.9), Elliot Noyes was 15th (19:13.8), Logan Brawt was 17thth (19:21.1), and Ethan Wetzel was 19thth (19:27.8).

On the girls’ side for Meridian, Lauren Brawt took fourth at 21:20.4, while Elizabeth Smith was fifth (21:34.5), Hope Fitzgibbon was 35th (25:27.2), Rileigh Smith was 39thth (26:42.5), and Kiley Braman was 43rdrd (27:57.3).

For the G’s, Abby Robinson was 11th (22:00.4), while Lillian Binger was 14thth (22:26.5), Alanis Povey was 17thth (22:47.9), Carmen Bragg was 23rdrd (23:47.8), and Tessa Cameron was 26thth (24:04.2).

Beaverton’s Tessa Wohlschlegel competed as an individual and finished 10thth (21:55.6).

COLEMAN’S AULTMAN FINISHES 2ND AT MSAC JAMBOREE

Coleman’s cross country Athletes competed at the second Mid-State Activities Conference jamboree, Hosted by Montabella on Wednesday, but neither the Comets’ boys nor girls registered a team score.

Competing as an individual for Coleman, Kaylee Aultman finished second in the girls’ race with a time of 22:12.15. On the boys’ side for the Comets, Logan Dudley took 12th with a time of 20:01.43, while Cole Aultman was 18th (21:35.16), and Chris Tallman was 25thth (23:22.25).