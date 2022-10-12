Creators of “We Move in Color” Visit Tufts University to Celebrate Black Joy Through the Arts

Tufts Africana Center Director Katrina Moore then spoke with the creative team behind the production: producer Wyatt Jackson, Writer and executive producer Robby Thomas, scenic designer Paul Goodnight, and photographer Lou Jones.

“We Move in Color” tells a story from “pre-colonial Africa through the epochs of the middle passage, the struggles and triumphs of modern America” ​​and on through a digital future, according to its website.

In explaining the work, along with his creative process, Jackson launched, with extraordinary energy, into an interactive poem and tap dance titled, “Chugging.”

“Repeat after me,” they said. “Organize your story. Organize your work. And do it with a positive mental attitude.” He likened his percussive steps to the hopeful sounds of a fast-moving train traveling from Mississippi to opportunity-filled Chicago.

Faculty panelists Lily Mengesha, Kelli Morgan, and Maurice Parent discussed art and the creative process.

When the conversation turned to visual design, Goodnight described his own path and the speech impediment that led him to art. “I started drawing unconsciously,” he said. “Because really, you draw from your imagination. That’s where real creativity comes from, the asleep version of yourself… And I realized that my voice was at the end of my hand. Without a voice, you don’t have a choice.”

“You have to find your own voice and make it work for you,” Goodnight said.

During questions from the audience, a student asked for advice on how best to approach perhaps the most frustrating challenge artists face: What happens when you don’t like your work?

Jackson responded heartily. “There are no mistakes,” they said. “There are only mistakes that turn into lessons. Think about that as you go into the studio. You’re working on something, it’s not clicking. Don’t worry. Take on the growth Mindset which says, ‘Learn from it, be open to what you just did.'”

Sensing that the subject called for more, the Emmy-winning performer continued. “Just get to the studio, man, and keep iterating. Believe it or not, you will become everything that you believe you’re supposed to be. The Mistakes will turn into blessings. And when you look at your work, you’ll say, ‘I’m glad I kept coming to the studio.'”

“That’s it,” Jackson said. “Just keep showing up. And keep showing up, and keep showing up, and keep showing up.”