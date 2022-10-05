Creative Writing and Translation Alumni and Graduate Students Receive Artists 360 Awards

Courtesy Artists 360 From left, alumni Brody Parrish Craig and Savine Schmidt, and MFA student Lily Buday.

The Mid-America Arts Alliance has announced the recipients of the 2022 Artists 360 Awards. Two alumni of the MFA Program in Creative Writing and Translation in the Department of English have been awarded project grants, and a current MFA student has been awarded a student grant award. Their proposed projects focus on publication and community engagement, photography and nonfiction narrative, and fiction writing.

Artists 360, a program of Mid-America Arts Alliance, made possible through the support of the Walton Family Foundation provides grant funding and professional development opportunities to individual artists of all disciplines in the greater Northwest Arkansas area.

Grants include learning opportunities to develop entrepreneurial skills and build sustainable careers, creating a network of leading regional artists.

MFA Program in Creative Writing and Translation alumni recipients of project Grants are:

Brody Parrish Craig who, with Maximiliano Oliver Calabotta “will work within Arkansas’ TGNC community to create a zine publication responding to the prompt “Trans Joy IS”. Through generative events, publication, and artist showcases, we will further Twang’s mission to Collaborate and create a TGNC+ arts collective.”

Sabine Schmidtwhose “Rememorials” is comprised of “a series of color film Photographs showing paper models of Vanished homes, schools, businesses, and other buildings, taken in the original locations. All were places of racial injustice. Nonfiction narratives tell the stories of each site and the people who lived, studied, or worked there. The paper structures, photos, and stories return shape to the fading knowledge of what happened in those places, opening up opportunities for learning, understanding, and atonement.”

A student grant was awarded to a current fourth-year MFA student Lily Buday. A fiction writer in her fourth year of the program, Buday was recognized by Artists 360 for her work in fiction writing.