Creative Sonoma looks for next great artists

Creative Sonoma, a local center that works to develop the art community, is on the lookout for its next great artists.

The center just opened the application for its Arts and Cultural Equity Fellowship Grants program, which will support up to six emerging-to-midcareer creative artists and leaders who work within or on behalf of communities of color. The selected artists will be provided with grant funds and training to increase the impact of their work.

The program is designed to promote cultural awareness and understanding of the diverse racial and ethnic communities within the county. The initiative was put together in Collaboration with center staff, its Advisers and Kimzin Creative, a local arts and equity consulting group.

Chosen artists will receive the following.

Grants to pursue their art work and leadership development.

Up to 20 hours of training through a series of workshops and marketing sessions on topics to help Fellows be more effective in their work

Stipends to attend the trainings and help to pay costs associated with, it such as time off from work, transportation, child care or other related expenses

The application process opened on Monday, Jan. 23, and will close on Monday, March 6, at 11:59 pm

General information will be available and application workshops will be held via Zoom on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at noon and 7 pm There will also be Zoom office hours on Wednesday, Feb. 22, and Tuesday, Feb. 22.

Information on the Zoom sessions, applications and the program can be found on creativesonoma.org.

Creative Sonoma recently announced the 38 arts and cultural Nonprofits that will be awarded a total of $200,000 to provide programs and services across the county.

Arts Impact Grants are designed to help sustain Sonoma County’s creative and cultural Nonprofits and to advance their impact in our community. Grantees will expand arts and cultural opportunities for county residents, students and visitors.

Given the urgency of Sonoma County’s climate change challenges, applications for projects that also advance the community’s awareness and understanding of environmental sustainability were encouraged. Successful applicants demonstrated a commitment to providing Equitable access to and participation from communities of color and other traditionally marginalized communities.

The organizations received up to $10,000 in grant funding, but most were awarded in the $5,000 to $7,500 range.