Creative Sonoma Awards grant money to a record 38 local arts and culture nonprofit organizations

Arts organization Creative Sonoma awarded 38 local arts and nonprofit cultural groups $200,000 in Grants to boost programming and expand growth.

The Grants were given to Nonprofits that sustain the county’s cultural impact and showed a commitment to access and participation for diverse communities, Creative Leaders say.

“The unprecedented number of grantees reflects the expansive cultural offerings that are produced every day in this county,” Chris Coursey, chair of the Board of Supervisors, said in a news release.

“The growth in awardees is also a result of the ongoing efforts by Creative Sonoma to support previously unfunded cultural groups.”

The California Indian Museum and Cultural Center received $7,500 in grant money for its Tribal Youth Ambassadors: Being with Bears program.

Executive director Nicole Lim said the program educates kids on the connection between Indigenous people and bears in Sonoma County.

She added grant money will finance some of the center’s cultural arts classes and create more resources for a brochure about the North Bay Bear Collaborative.

“It’s been a really wonderful opportunity to get out into Ancestral territory and learn about environmental Stewardship of their Homelands and learn how to protect cultural resources, including bears,” Lim said.

“One thing that’s important to us is being able to partner with Parks and other nonprofit organizations that do conservation work in Sonoma County.”

Healdsburg Jazz Festival received $5,000 in grant money for its Juneteenth Education Celebration, a free, daylong celebration of Black and African American culture through art, activities, music and poetry.

Executive director Gayle Okumura Sullivan said the festival and other Healdsburg Jazz Festival events are essential to students because the arts are not properly funded in schools.

“This is why organizations like Creative Sonoma are so important for us to be able to provide these types of programs, which can reach so many students, but it takes funding, support and belief in the work that we’re doing,” Sullivan said .

The event will be held at the Healdsburg Plaza on June 17 and will kick off the Healdsburg Jazz Festival for 2023, which is celebrating 25 years this year.

Sullivan said the afternoon celebration is free with an educational area and music workshops for students and families.

“As a nonprofit, we’re really dependent on these Grants and donations, and when we get support, we are very appreciative because it enables us to do this type of programming,” Sullivan said.

“I feel like especially after these last few years, when we haven’t been able to come together to do them, it’s really so important right now.”

