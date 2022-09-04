Creative Arts Emmys 2022: Winners and Nominees
While most spend Labor Day weekend Desperately squeezing one last drop of summer out of the calendar, it’s go time for the Television Academy. The Creative Arts Emmys are a two-night affair honoring the best in American prime-time television from categories that are not always top of mind but still fun to follow. Will Barack Obama won outstanding Narrator for his work on Our Great National Parks, or will David Attenborough‘s work is The Mating Game play spoiler? There are also the guest-actor categories at hand, promising potential acceptance Speeches from Bill Hader, Jane Lynch, and more.
The first night of the ceremonies, held at Los Angeles’s Microsoft Theater, kicks off at 5 pm on Saturday, September 3, and runs until 7:15 pm Then everyone catches their breath (or Attends the Governors Gala in a plaza beside the Los Angeles Convention Center) and prepares to do it all over again on Sunday. The ceremonies will be edited and televised on FXX on Saturday, September 10, at 8 pm The broadcast will be available on Hulu the following day. The main 2022 Emmy ceremony, Hosted by Kenan Thompson, will be broadcast live on Monday, September 12. You can catch up on the full list of 2022 Emmy nominations before the big event.
Presenters at this year’s Creative Arts Emmys include W. Kamau Bell, Colman Domingo, Marcia Gay Harden, Randy Rainbow, Judd Apatow, and RuPaul.
Leading the nominations in Creative Arts categories are Succession and Euphoria, road at 13; Hacks and Stranger Things, tie at 12; Only Murders in the Building at 11; and Ted Lasso at 10
There are approximately 400,000 Awards to hand out, so let’s get down to it, shall we? As winners are announced they will be moved to the top of each category’s Nominees and highlighted in triumphant bold.
2022 Creative Arts Emmy Awards: Saturday, September 3
Outstanding Animated Program
Arcane
Bob’s Burgers
Rick and Morty
The Simpsons
What If?
Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program
Love on the Spectrum US
Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrls
Queer Eye
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance
Chadwick Boseman, What If?
F. Murray Abraham, Moon Knight
Julie Andrews, Bridgerton
Maya Rudolph, Big Mouth
Stanley Tucci, Central Park
Jessica Walter, Archer
Jeffrey Wright, What If?
Outstanding Choreography for Variety or Reality Programming
Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 3
Annie Live
Dancing with the Stars
The Oscars
Step into the Movies with Derek and Julianne Hough
Outstanding Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program
100 Foot Wave
The Andy Warhol Diaries
McCartney 3, 2, 1
Our Great National Parks
Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy
We Feed People
Outstanding Cinematography for a Reality Program
Life Below Zero
The Amazing Race
Deadliest Catch
Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrls
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Survivor
Outstanding Commercial
Teenage Dream – Sandy Hook Promise
Detectives – Apple iPhone 13 Pro
Everyone But Jon Hamm – Apple TV+
The Lost Class – Change The Ref
Skate Nation Ghana – Meta
Walter the Cat – Chevy Silverado
Outstanding Costumes for Variety/Nonfiction/Reality Programming
We’re Here
Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program
The Beatles: Get Back
The Andy Warhol Diaries
George Carlin’s American Dream
Lucy and Desi
Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy
We Need to Talk About Cosby
Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program
Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrls
Cheers
Queer Eye
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Late Night
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special
Adele: One Night Only
Dave Chappelle: The Closer
Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel
Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special
The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show
Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series
The Beatles: Get Back
The Andy Warhol Diaries
Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy
100 Foot Wave
We Need to Talk About Cosby
Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special
George Carlin’s American Dream
Controlling Britney Spears
Lucy and Desi
The Tinder Swindler
We Feed People
Outstanding Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking
When Claude Got Shot
Changing the Game
Frederick Douglass
Outstanding Hairstyling for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program
Annie Live!
Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program
RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race
Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye
Nicole Byer, Nailed It
Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, and Kevin O’Leary, Shark Tank
Padma Lakshmi, Top Chef
Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, Making It
Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special
Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy
