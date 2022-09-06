Creative Arts Emmys 2022: Arcane wins animation award

Arcanethe League of Legends spinoff series on Netflix, has made history by becoming the first video game adaptation to win big at the Emmy Awards.

During the Creative Arts Emmys ceremony on Saturday, Arcane won Outstanding Animated Program. Beating out other popular programs like Rick and Morty, Bob’s Burgers, The Simpsonsand Marvel’s What If…?

According to Deadlineseries co-creator Christian Linke was overjoyed with the outcome.

“Thank you for this. It’s a big deal for us as we come from video games,” Linke said. “It’s been amazing to see the world embrace our characters and our stories, so thanks to Netflix, who believed in us from the beginning, thanks to Riot Games, who worked on the whole IP, and to all the people that have been with our game and League of Legends for the last 12 years or so who helped make it as big as it is now.”

Many already think of Arcane as the best games-to-film adaptation ever. A second season is already in the works, and Riot Games invested heavily in animation studio Fortiche Productions. We have come a long way since BloodRayne and Double Dragonhuh?

The show is also a clear front-runner for that ‘best adaptation’ category at The Game Awards this fall.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.