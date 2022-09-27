Creative 360 receives a National Endowment for the Arts grant to support the Celebration of Voices project
Creative 360 is thrilled to announce that it has been awarded a grant of $10,000 from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) to support A Celebration of Voicesa year-long series of events designed to allow artists to share their Authentic Voices in a safe and supported environment where all are valued.
The grant was awarded through the Arts Engagement in American Communities program which supports arts projects in all disciplines that engage the public in diverse and excellent art. The grant will run from October 2022 through October 2023.