Creatine boosts jumping power for young basketball players

The new research was published in the Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition​. It was the work of researchers associated with Universities in Malaga, Spain, as well as well-known creatine expert Richard Kreider, PhD, of Texas A&M University.

Creatine is a very well researched ingredient, and the most research has been done on the form used in this study, creatine monohydrate. Kreider told NutraIngredients-USA​ at this year’s Sports & Active Nutrition Summit in San Diego that new indications are being found for the ingredient all the time​, making the case for it to be considered as a general health aid.

Sports performance wheelhouse

This study, however, concentrated on research within creatine’s main sports performance wheelhouse. The researchers noted that creatine monohydrate supplementation in isolation has been shown to increase strength and power performance in short-duration efforts, which has made it popular for use among Athletes of all sorts, including young athletes, for whom the safety of the intervention is generally agreed upon.

However, the researchers noted that, “There is limited research in young athletes linking the consumption of creatine monohydrate with the application of a combined training program.”

To fill in that gap, the researchers designed an 8-week study that paired creatine with a focused training program aimed at increasing the lower body strength of a cohort of young basketball players in Spain.

For their study population the authors used 23 basketball players in the under-16 age category from a high level club team in Malaga. The players participated in a focused 8-week training program aimed at increasing their performance on several plyometric measures.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button