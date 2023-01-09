Create Wisconsin helps Superior panel develop strategy for public art – Superior Telegram

SUPERIOR — A plan to add more public art to the city’s landscape is starting to take shape after a planning session Wednesday, Jan. 4, with Create Wisconsin.

Create Wisconsin is the state’s community cultural development organization dedicated to bringing people together through creative experiences and strengthening Wisconsin’s creative economy, workforce and communities.

The arts industry in Wisconsin is a $9.6 billion economic driver with more than 83,000 jobs, said Anne Katz, director of Create Wisconsin. However, she said Wisconsin ranks 50th in the nation in terms of its investment in the arts.

“That’s more jobs than the state’s beer, biotech and papermaking industries,” Katz said. “Why are we not investing in that industry? … It’s an industry worthy of investment.”

For more than two hours, Katz led a discussion with members of the city’s Culture, Events and Public Art Commission and people interested in the arts to help determine how the city can invest in public art.

The city allocated $375,000 for public art investments in 2021 as part of the 2022 budget.

“How do we approach it?” Commissioner Nicky Farmakes asked. “One of the questions I continue to ask is it would be great to do X, Y or Z project, but it’s important to do things that are sustainable.”

If managed properly, Farmakes said something could be created that would put Superior on the map and create more opportunities; insight from people invested in the creative economy would guide better decision-making.

Katz asked Commissioners and Residents what they think about when they think of public art and themes emerged from the discussion — community, identity, a sense of place, accessibility, inclusivity and engagement.

Superior Resident Paul Robinson said he thought about public art and events that already exist in Superior — Porchfest, the Ice Festival and murals around town, and the park where the Christmas tree lighting takes place.

“These are a lot of places that already have a visual and provide a place for the community to gather,” Robinson said.

It’s got to be accessible and for the broader audience of the community, Mayor Jim Paine said.

The goal was to have a visioning session to have a guide moving forward, said Linda Cadotte, parks, Recreation and forestry director. After the commission held quite a few meetings, she said they decided to bring in a facilitator to focus the effort.

The committee discussed possible venues for arts and creative endeavors, and even questioned the role of the commission: Are they the doers or the funders that make public art possible? They considered possible partners that could be engaged in the process.

Heidi Blunt, a local artist who serves on the commission, said Commissioners need to define what they want the funds to do for the community.

After more than two hours of discussion, the commission formed a strategy for moving forward.

The commission will meet one more time to develop its mission, vision and purpose before taking that strategy to the public in a forum that will be announced on social media, said Rebecca Scherf, the mayor’s chief of staff. She plans to reach out to art educators and local artists with Blunt’s help.

“It will be similar to the historic preservation forum, but I want to go even bigger,” Scherf said.