Create sustainable health & fitness goals in 2023

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) – The top 2023 new year’s resolutions include exercising more and eating healthier, according to Statista. The start of the new year marks a time to set big goals, but trainer and Nutrition Coach Kayla Balezentis recommends setting small goals and building over time.

“It’s really easy to get overwhelmed if you do too many at once or do too big of a goal at once, and that usually leads to failure,” Balezentis said. “Just start with something small, whether that’s adding one workout in per week or adding a walk into your daily routine.”

Whether you’re kicking off your health and fitness journey in 2023 or getting back on track, you don’t have to start by getting a gym membership. Balezentis said there are a lot of at-home workouts that can produce great results. You can also use at-home items like backpacks, broomsticks, free weights and water jugs to add some weighted options.

Check out some of Balezentis’ workouts below.

Five squats

Five lateral lunges

Five sprawls

Repeat each four to five times

Five push-ups

10 butterfly sit-ups

10 Glute Bridges

Recommended time is 10-12 minutes

10 bent-over rows

10 overhead presses

10 bicep curls

Repeat three to four times

Use free weights or household items like a backpack

10 goblet squats

10 Romanian deadlifts

10 reverse lunges

Repeat three to four times

Use free weights or household items like a backpack

If you haven’t had a consistent workout routine prior to the new year, Balezentis suggests working out one to two times a week to start off. She recommends two or more times a week for those who’ve had a workout schedule. One way to stay on track with your fitness goals is to get an accountability/workout partner, which can be a family member or friend.

“It’s just good to have someone hold you accountable and push you during your workouts,” Balezentis said.

The trainer said there may be times when you fall off or want to take a break during your fitness journey. If this happens, she advises you not to give up overall and ease your way back into a routine.

For more tips from Balenzentis, you can follow her here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.