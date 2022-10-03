Crazy about golf, marriage in a Masters mode

There are golf enthusiasts, and then there are golf enthusiasts. Matt Ziance and his wife Kate clearly fall into the second category. For their wedding ceremony, they chose to pay homage to the tournament they revere above all else, the Augusta Masters.

A very nice way to say “yes”!

Augusta Masters marriage

Almost everything during this magical day was imagined to wink at Augusta. The outfits of course, especially that of the groom, a former marketing Analyst at NBC and Golf Channel, but also the cake and the gifts to the guests.

The couple’s nephews dressed from head to toe in “caddies”, and it was dressed in the famous white overalls of the Masters tournament that they brought the rings contained in cases in the shape of a golf ball.

Kate’s bridesmaid carried a bucket of tees, balls and rose petals. The directional signs for the church were stamped with the Masters logo, and on the tables were small yellow Masters flags. Before entering the church, a putt contest was organized and 5,000 cookies, prepared by the mother of the bride, referred to golf.

For the record, the couple started playing golf together since their first date in 2020 and the newlyweds estimate to have played more than 60 rounds together in the last year. Neither Matt nor Kate went to Augusta for the Masters, but every year they enter the draw.

As the icing on the cake, Matt also managed to get famous Masters presenter Jim Nantz to video message him welcoming the guests and using his famous phrase – “Hello friends!” The tournament began in 1934 as the Augusta National Invitation Tournament on the initiative of Bobby Jones, who was also the designer of the course with Alister Mackenzie, and Clifford Roberts, a New York investor.

In 1939 the tournament changed its name to the current one and since 1940 it has been held every year in the first full week of April. It is attended by the best professionals from all over the world and also the amateurs who hold the title of Champion of the United States and Great Britain.

The selection criteria are very strict, even more so than the other majors. This means that the number of participants is around 100, against about 160 in the other major tournaments. In fact, in addition to the past winners of the Masters, the winners of the last five Editions of the other majors, of the last three Editions of the Players Championship, the first four classified of each majors of the previous year (but the first 12 of the last Masters) are admitted.

the top 50 finishers of the Official World Golf Ranking of the previous year and the top 50 of the current year (the week before the tournament), the Qualifiers of the Tour Championship of the previous year and the Champions of the Amateur tournaments.

Among the multiple winners of this tournament are Jack Nicklaus, who won it 6 times (the last in 1986, at the age of 46), and Tiger Woods, who won it 5 times (the first in 1997. , at 21 years and 3 months, making him the first black player and the youngest to win in the history of the tournament).

In 2017 Sergio García manages, after having participated in 73 majors without a win, to win the Masters by beating the English Justin Rose in the playoff.