Crawford, Grant adjust to new roles for Westerville North

Seniors Carson Crawford and Jon Grant both wanted to do anything they could to make this a special season for the Westerville North boys soccer team. So, they were both willing to change positions when the need presented itself.

Crawford, a center back in previous years, moved to goalie in the offseason when he saw his team needed someone to fill the role after AJ Potter graduated last spring. Grant made his move because of an injury.

“I think it’s really how when someone on the team gets hurt… there are other kids on the team that step up,” Crawford said. “It’s my last year playing soccer. So, I’d rather go out with the best opportunity to win games.”

An attacking center midfielder, Grant moved to a defensive center midfielder role when Niko Vathrakides-Strayer was injured in the third game, a scoreless tie with Hilliard Bradley on Aug. 25.

