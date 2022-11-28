Crawford County’s Top 10 boys basketball players

BUCYRUS – Boys basketball season is officially underway and before we get too far into things, let’s take a look at the top returning players in Crawford County.

We already ran down the girls a couple of weeks ago, so now it’s time to see who the best of the best boys are Entering the season. Keep an eye out at the end of the year to see how many of these earn postseason honors and land on the All-Telegraph-Forum teams.

Here are Zack Holden’s Top 10 — plus some Honorable mention — boys basketball players Entering the season.

Honorable Mention

Crestline senior Trevor Shade is the most experienced player on the roster and running the point will be key to any success the Bulldogs have this season, Colonel Crawford senior Ethan Holt has an engine that never quits and was a key depth player last year as a sophomore whose role will increase this winter, Wynford senior Cainen Allen is a leader for this relatively young Royals Squad and has Talent to go along with his leadership, and Buckeye Central freshman Jack Phillips has already carved out a role for himself on the varsity Squad and reached double figures in the Bucks’ home opener.

Wynford's Grant McGuire elevates over Bucyrus' Mike Wise for a bucket.

10. Wynford’s Grant McGuire

This kid is just an athlete. A first team All-Ohioan in baseball as a sophomore and Crawford County’s reigning No. 1 male athlete, McGuire is the type of player most teams would love to have on the court. He Featured some as a freshman and really saw his role increase last winter. Now, he Slots into the starting lineup and should be one of the premier Defenders in the area this season while also being more than capable of adding a handful of buckets when called upon. He averaged 7.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists last year.

