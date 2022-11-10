Crater trio heads all-MWL soccer honors – Medford News, Weather, Sports, Breaking News

In what proved to be a breakthrough campaign for the Crater boys soccer team, the Comets secured a conference-best three first-team selections in all-Midwestern League voting by the coaches.

Crater Seniors Diego Estrada, Cooper Hopkins and Braiden Tester were each recognized for standout campaigns with first-team honors recently, while head Coach Jason Tester was named MWL boys soccer Coach of the year after all helped the Comets clinch the first conference title in program history this past season.

Estrada was named first-team goalkeeper after posting five shutouts overall and allowing only four goals in conference play. He recorded 36 notable saves and allowed a total of 12 goals all season.

Hopkins, a center midfielder, scored eight goals and contributed 10 assists as an Offensive Catalyst for Crater, while centerback Braiden Tester served as an Anchor to the backline and helped hold down potential shot opportunities against Estrada.

Ashland also secured a pair of first-team honors in junior Cash Cota and senior Gabe Hernandez.

Cota was able to spark the Grizzlies on offense with a team-best nine goals and five assists, while Hernandez supplied a walling-off presence on defense to help Ashland register five shutouts overall.

Eagle Point junior playmaker Moses Angel also received first-team recognition after posting five goals and seven assists.

In the all-MWL girls soccer voting, Ashland Seniors Joelle Annen and Iniana Hammond were the Lone first-team selections from the Rogue Valley.

The Grizzlies allowed a 5A-best six goals this past season, with Annen at the heart of the defensive effort on the back line to help secure nine shutouts in 13 matches.

Hammond was a key creator on offense for Ashland, recording eight goals and eight assists for an offense that produced 33 goals.

Churchill senior Antony Tinahe Mambira was named MWL boys soccer player of the year. Thurston swept the top MWL girls honors with MVP recognition for senior Abby Fitzpatrick while Benton Canaga was named MWL girls soccer Coach of the year.

All-MWL Soccer

BOYS

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Antony Tinahe Mambira, Sr., Churchill.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Jason Tester, Crater.

First Team

Antony Tinahe Mambira, Sr., Churchill; Cooper Hopkins, Sr., Crater; Braiden Tester, Sr., Crater; Jacobo Contreras Benitez, Sr., Springfield; Eduardo Mendoza Beltran, Sr., Springfield; Cash Cota, Jr., Ashland; Gabe Hernandez, Sr., Ashland; Moses Angel, Jr., Eagle Point; Finn Dumars, Sr., Thurston; Ari Walling, Jr., Churchill. GK: Diego Estrada, Sr., Crater.

Second Team

Alex Rodriguez Mojarra, Sr., Springfield; Carlos Aguilar Cruz, Sr., Springfield; Luis Uhtoff, Fr., Ashland; Theron Partridge, Sr., Ashland; Andre Ramirez, Sr., Eagle Point; Gerardo Maria Herrera, Sr., Eagle Point; Carlos Vega, Jr., Thurston; Leo Walling, Jr., Churchill; Aaron Martinez-Napoles, Sr., Churchill; Adisen Krogh, Jr., North Eugene; GK: Trenton Silani, Jr., Eagle Point.

Honorable Mention

Tucker Hopkins, Fr., Crater; Parker Allen, Jr., Crater; Gib Gailey, Jr., Crater; Bennett Palodichuck, Jr., Crater; Caesar Hernandez, Jr., Springfield; Clayton Winters, Jr., Springfield; Lupine Paz, Jr., Ashland; Nico Moore, Jr., Ashland; Connor Nevin, Sr., Thurston; GK: Alvin Sixkiller, Jr., North Eugene, and Luis Benitez Carlos, Sr., Springfield.

GIRLS

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Abby Fitzpatrick, Sr., Thurston.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Benton Canaga, Thurston.

First Team

Abby Fitzpatrick, Sr., Thurston; Ella Dzmura, Sr., Thurston; Jazlyn Cross, Sr., North Eugene; Kendal Priaulx, Jr., North Eugene; Joelle Annen, Sr., Ashland; Tamerra Cervantes-Carlos, Sr., Springfield; Aria Soria, Sr., Churchill; Hannah Smyth, Sr., North Eugene; Emily Johnson, Sr., North Eugene; Kylie Jones, Sr., Thurston; Elidia Cervantes-Carlos, So., Springfield; Iniana Hammond, Sr., Ashland. GK: Gabi Gilbert, Sr., Thurston.

Second Team

Briana Gibbs, Sr., Ashland; Kelsey Sakraida, Jr., Crater; Rainey Simmons, Sr., Thurston; Bre Raven, Sr., Thurston; Susana Alatoree, Sr., Springfield; Aliette D’Arcy, So., Churchill; Kara Becraft, Jr., North Eugene; Macy Taylor, So., Thurston; Gaby Montes, So., Thurston; Sasha Lambirth, Jr., North Eugene; Makennah Hobbs, So., North Eugene; Jillian Goggins, Sr., Springfield; Lena Cabellero Uhtoff, Jr., Ashland; Reagan Hussey, Sr., Eagle Point. GK: Esme Barnes, Sr., Ashland.

Honorable Mention

Arianna Mattox, Sr., Springfield; Lorelei Rinehart, Sr., Churchill; Addison Dippel, So., Crater; Alyssa Ortega, Jr., Eagle Point. GK: Alexi Morgan, Sr., Springfield, and Abigail Hollingshead, Sr., Churchill, and Addison Vranes, Jr., Crater.

Have a story idea? Reach sports editor Kris Henry at 541-776-4488, [email protected] or via Twitter @Kris_Henry

Crater defender Braiden Tester Battles for the ball against Wilsonville in the Class 5A boys soccer state playoff opener. [Andy Atkinson / Mail Tribune]