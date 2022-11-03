Cramerton storefront for arts and recreation to open on Friday

A new downtown space that merges the arts with Cramerton’s outdoor Recreation opportunities is set to open this weekend.

Confluence, located at 117 Center St., is the result of a partnership between the nonprofit Catawba Riverkeeper Foundation and the town of Cramerton, and the space is intended to promote the arts, the health of the South Fork River, and Cramerton Parks and Recreation’s amenities.

The newly remodeled space includes an art gallery, a room where an artist can work and host classes, a bar, a stage, and more.

Stephanie Newman, the Coordinator for Confluence, said that Confluence will also offer bicycles, fishing poles, disc golf discs and cornhole bags for rent, and people who rent these amenities can take them to Goat Island in Cramerton to use.

Stephanie Newman hangs art work on the wall at Confluence on Center Street in Cramerton Thursday morning, Nov. 3, 2022.
The Exterior of Confluence on Center Street in Cramerton Thursday morning, Nov. 3, 2022.

Confluence will open on Friday afternoon at 4:30. There will be a concert on Friday night − Elonzo Wesley performs starting at 7 pm; There will also be free yoga at 8 am Saturday, and Saturday at 7 pm Nathan Dowdy and The Hwy will perform.

There are also other events coming up this fall and winter, including a bicycle parade, a downtown run called the Egg Nog Jog, weekly yoga classes and art classes, Newman said.

