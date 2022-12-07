Craig Case steps down as Lion Volleyball Coach || Content Sponsored by Quality Care ER

Estimated Read Time 3 Minutes

Craig Case the all-time coaching wins leader for the Texas A&M University-Commerce volleyball team, has stepped down from coaching to pursue a new position within the university.

Case has been at the helm of the Lion Volleyball program since 2010 and amassed a record of 216-167 over 13 seasons, becoming the all-time wins leader during the spring of 2021. He guided the Lions to the postseason 11 straight times, counting this past season, which is the longest active streak among all teams at A&M-Commerce.

“Thank you to A&M-Commerce, the players, coaches, department personnel, and Lion Volleyball fans and supporters everywhere for the opportunity to lead this program for the past 13 seasons,” said Case. “Words can’t express how much of an Honor it’s been and how much I appreciate everyone.”

The Lions recorded winning seasons in all but three seasons under Case, who holds a career coaching record of 272-260 in his 18 seasons as a head coach. He had served as head coach at St. Gregory’s and Valley City State prior to coming to Commerce. The Lions won one conference tournament championship, one Divisional championship, and advanced to the NCAA Tournament three times from 2017-19, the program’s first trips to the NCAA Tournament since 1988.

“It has been tremendous to see the growth of the volleyball program under Coach Case and he cares deeply about his student-athletes, not just when they are at A&M-Commerce, but even after they leave,” said Interim Director of Athletics Eric Coleman . “He will be missed by everyone in our department, but we are excited for him to remain in Commerce and be a pillar in our community.”

A national search for the next Coach of Lion Volleyball will begin promptly.

Turning the program into one of the elite programs in NCAA Division II, Case coached the first season for A&M-Commerce in Division I, advancing to the Southland Conference tournament and winning a postseason match for the first time since the spring of 2021.

The 2018 Lone Star Conference Coach of the Year, Case mentored eight All-Americans, nine all-region players, eight players that received special conference player of the award honors, and 46 all-conference honorees.

Additionally, the Lions received two CoSIDA Academic All-America honors and five CoSIDA Academic All-District honors as well as one conference academic player of the year award and 18 conference all-academic honors under Case’s guidance.

The Lions improved their wins total from the previous season in each season from 2015-18. In 2017, A&M-Commerce went 21-12 to make the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1988.

The 2018 season was one of the best seasons in program history. The Lions went 30-6, winning 30 games for the first time since 1987 and finished second in the conference during the regular season. Case earned the LSC Coach of the Year award and defeated Tarleton in the LSC Tournament Championship match to win the program’s second LSC Tournament championship. The Lions advanced all the way to the NCAA South Central Regional Championship match that season.

In 2019, the Lions finished as co-leaders in their division during the regular season and earned hosting rights for the Lone Star Conference Tournament, while qualifying for the NCAA Tournament for the third consecutive season. Battling challenges caused by COVID-19 in each of the next two seasons, Case collected win no. 186 at A&M-Commerce on February 3, 2021, to become the program’s all-time wins leader.

In the Lions final season in NCAA Division II in the fall of 2021, A&M-Commerce went 12-5 in conference play and won at No. 4 Angelo State, handing the Rambelles their first loss on their home floor since 2018. The Lions ended the Division II era being regionally ranked in each of the last five years from 2016-21, only a handful of other teams achieved that feat in the South Central region.

In 2022, the Lions won their first ever Division I match against Prairie View A&M and defeated Southeastern Louisiana at home, who went on to advance to the NCAA Tournament.

Prior to A&M-Commerce, Case was a head coach at Valley City State and St. Gregory’s as well as serving as an assistant coach at Northern State.

Case received his bachelor’s degree from St. Cloud State University in 1999 and holds a Master’s degree in education from St. Lawrence University and received his Master’s degree in education with an emphasis in physical education, health and coaching at Northern State University.