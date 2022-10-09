Cracked Dunks On The NBA: 5 Wild, True Basketball Stories That Need Movies

The Movie: What We Do In The Shadows , except for NBA players instead of vampires. A slapstick comedy about a bunch of idiots who take themselves extremely seriously. Not that I’m calling any of the vaccinated-against-COVID individuals on the New Jersey Nets idiots. So not you, Kevin Durant. All I’m saying is that “serious idiots” would be the genre. Taika Waititi would be my first choice to direct, although Edgar Wright’s rhythmic cutting would make for a fun basketball movie. Like those pint glasses going slam-slam-slam in Shaun of the Dead except it’s basketballs going dunk-dunk-dunk or swish-swish-swish .

1 Unsolicited Winning Time Season 20 Pitch: Will Ferrell As Phil Jackson

The Story: Phil Jackson’s name is firmly etched on the NBA Mount Rushmore of coaches, along with at least Red Auerbach and Gregg Popovich. Probably Pat Riley, too. Jackson won two titles with the Knicks as a player, six with the Bulls as a coach, and five with the Lakers as a coach. He’s also a 6’8” Grateful Dead-loving hippie who Burns sage on the sidelines at practices, had a long-term romantic relationship with then-Lakers owner’s daughter and current Lakers owner Jeanie Buss, and is Frequently unreachable in the offseason because he’s fly fishing in Montana.

Keith Allison/Wikimedia Commons "I think there is a pantheistic-deistic-American Indian combination religion out there for Americans. That rings true to me."

-An actual NBA head coach

Jackson is a lumbering, grumpy Giant with bad knees and a bad back who talks in a gruff baritone while carrying himself like he knows he’s both the smartest and quirkiest person in the room. He has a deep passion for basketball but is an intimidating, quiet weirdo. He was famous for never calling timeouts and opting for letting his players figure out how to stop sucking on their own. They famously asked Michael Jordan the simple question, “Michael, who’s open?” before MJ passed to John Paxson for a game-winning Finals shot. He famously called Kobe Bryant uncoachable before coaching him to two titles after Shaq was traded. He’s a bundle of contradictions and eccentricities.

The Movie: You’re telling me you wouldn’t watch Will Ferrell play that guy??! Look, I get it: the partnership that created Funny or Die is broken up. McKay offered John C. Reilly the Jerry Buss role without even contacting Ferrell, knowing full goddamn well it was Ferrell’s dream role. Ferrell has every right to never want to talk to McKay again. So what better way to make up than by Casting Ferrell as the sage-burning hippie basketball Giant who shepherded Reilly’s Jerry Buss’s Lakers through their third great era of dominance while banging his daughter, who would eventually become his boss? Make things right, Adam McKay. Find it in your heart to forgive, Will Ferrell. I’ll even write the bulk of the series, if you want.

